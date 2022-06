NextGenPop is a new NICHD-funded undergraduate program (R25 HD105602) in population research that aims to increase the diversity of the population field and nurture the next generation of population scientists. The program offers undergraduates an on-campus research training experience over the summer, virtual research and professional development workshops throughout the academic year, and opportunities for mentoring and networking with population scholars from across the U.S.

