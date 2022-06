Vermont is a stunning state located in New England. It's well known for its abundance of wilderness, and it's a popular destination for hikers, campers, and nature lovers. The state is also home to many small towns, which are perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway. From the charming town of Woodstock (see below) to the lively city of Burlington, there's something for everyone in Vermont. And don't forget to sample the state's famous maple syrup.

11 DAYS AGO