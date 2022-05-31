Business in brief – May 30, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Michelle Spahr has been promoted to portfolio manager in their Commercial Property Services Group. Spahr joined Thalhimer in 2007 and previously served as executive coordinator for the Commercial Property Services Group. She has been an integral part of the property services team, helping prepare winning proposals, craft operational guidelines, train associates, and lead a talented customer service coordinator team. She is a graduate of Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Kinsey Pomeroy has been promoted to executive coordinator for their Commercial Property Services Group. Pomeroy joined Thalhimer in 2020 as receptionist. In her new role, she will be providing management business support and market oversight functions. She is a 2020 graduate of Longwood University.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company – leased 3,498 SF of office space at The Arrington Building, 1802 Bayberry Court (Brian K. Berkey and Karla Knight represented the tenant); Nail Trends – renewed its lease of 2,000 SF of office space at 8312 Staples Mill Road (Richard L. Thalhimer represented the landlord).

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital and Parham Doctors’ Hospital in Henrico County were among 13 HCA Virginia hospitals to have been awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns a letter grade to hospitals across the country based on more than thirty national performance measures on preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, as well as other systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm to patients in their care.

The University of Richmond has been awarded a 2022 IIE Andrew Heiskell Award for Innovation in International Education in the category of “Widening Access for International Education” for its EnCompass program. This award from the Institute of International Education recognizes the most innovative and successful models nationwide for developing and expanding international education. UR was one of six to receive the honor. The Office of International Education created EnCompass to increase study abroad access for populations of students who may be reluctant to take on international travel or whose academic requirements make study abroad difficult. The program connects faculty and at least one student who has studied abroad with students making their first international journey. Earlier this semester, Richmond received the Association of International Education Administrators Innovation Award in Internationalization. The award specifically recognized innovative approaches to campuswide International Education Week programs during the pandemic.