ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Business in brief – May 30, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mG27r_0fvjDKmr00

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Michelle Spahr has been promoted to portfolio manager in their Commercial Property Services Group. Spahr joined Thalhimer in 2007 and previously served as executive coordinator for the Commercial Property Services Group. She has been an integral part of the property services team, helping prepare winning proposals, craft operational guidelines, train associates, and lead a talented customer service coordinator team. She is a graduate of Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif.

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSj2Y_0fvjDKmr00

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Kinsey Pomeroy has been promoted to executive coordinator for their Commercial Property Services Group. Pomeroy joined Thalhimer in 2020 as receptionist. In her new role, she will be providing management business support and market oversight functions. She is a 2020 graduate of Longwood University.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company – leased 3,498 SF of office space at The Arrington Building, 1802 Bayberry Court (Brian K. Berkey and Karla Knight represented the tenant); Nail Trends – renewed its lease of 2,000 SF of office space at 8312 Staples Mill Road (Richard L. Thalhimer represented the landlord).

***

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital and Parham Doctors’ Hospital in Henrico County were among 13 HCA Virginia hospitals to have been awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns a letter grade to hospitals across the country based on more than thirty national performance measures on preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, as well as other systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm to patients in their care.

***

The University of Richmond has been awarded a 2022 IIE Andrew Heiskell Award for Innovation in International Education in the category of “Widening Access for International Education” for its EnCompass program. This award from the Institute of International Education recognizes the most innovative and successful models nationwide for developing and expanding international education. UR was one of six to receive the honor. The Office of International Education created EnCompass to increase study abroad access for populations of students who may be reluctant to take on international travel or whose academic requirements make study abroad difficult. The program connects faculty and at least one student who has studied abroad with students making their first international journey. Earlier this semester, Richmond received the Association of International Education Administrators Innovation Award in Internationalization. The award specifically recognized innovative approaches to campuswide International Education Week programs during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

HCA Virginia purchases BetterMed Urgent Care centers

HCA Virginia Health System, through its parent company HCA Healthcare, announced June 2 that it had purchased 12 BetterMed Urgent Care centers located throughout the Metro Richmond area, Fredericksburg, and Charlotte, North Carolina. HCA Virginia Health System will operate 10 of the Virginia BetterMed urgent care centers, which will join their three CareNow Urgent Care centers in Northern Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

When it comes to enhancing conservation efforts in Henrico, new group thinks it ‘CAN’

Whether working to protect the Chickahominy River from a pipeline project or to preserve historical environments, citizens have rallied together over the decades to conserve Henrico’s historical and environmental landscapes. But unlike other notable Virginia counties like Hanover, Loudoun, Prince William and Charles City, Henrico didn’t have a formal...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Donna Louise Criddle

Donna Criddle of Glen Allen, formerly of Springfield, VA, died Tuesday, May 24. She was preceded in death by her son, David Criddle, and husband, Clement R. Criddle, Jr. She is survived by daughter, Catherine Rathbone; son-in-law Keith Rathbone; son, William Criddle, daughter-in-law, Anna Criddle, and grandchildren, Stephen, Allison and Jessica Rathbone.
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – May 31, 2022

The following local students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Radford University in Virginia: Conan Busic, Kayla Valenta, Melissa Mowbray, Supreme Bey, Katherine Hess, Sarah Thomas, Ashley Nesmith and Ella Selfe, of Glen Allen; Crystal Richmond, of Sandston; and Jacob Jennings, Shaneece Smith, Sierra Spencer, Kara Bilis, Brianna Miffin, Emily Fournier, Deja Cotman, Mikala Farrar, Carly Snead, Hannah Kocen, Rebecca Allen, Mekayla Green, Sarah Lambert, Jacqueline Love, Carson Crawford, Selamawit Hadis, Ahava Heart, Trinity Wright, Elise Bowers, Jade Coleman, Ashley Tysinger and Juliane Ragin, of Henrico. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Henrico Citizen

SONIC Drive-In donates to Henrico teachers

Seven Henrico teachers recently received combined donations totaling $1,644 from SONIC Drive-In, in partnership with DonorsChoose, a nationwide nonprofit for public school teacher requests. The teachers (and their projects) are:. • Lauren Duffield of George F. Baker Elementary School (We Have Big Feelings!), grades pre-K to 2;. • Ashley Clements...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico student one of two to earn Virginia War Memorial scholarship

A Henrico County high school student was one of two recipients of the 2022 Virginia War Memorial’s Marocchi Memorial Scholarships. Danielle Kruise, a senior at Hermitage High School who will attend Liberty University this fall and enroll in the U.S. Air Force ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) program, earned $2,500, as did Yanik Alex Brandon, a senior at Charlottesville High School.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – June 3, 2022

A mistrial in the case of a Henrico teacher accused of sexual assault; ‘Big Bugs’ descend upon Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden; BetterMed is sold; a Lakeside bakery announces expansion plans; Henrico Schools officials to host “Drive the Bus” event. Thank you for reading!. If you enjoy...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Citizens bring transportation concerns to Henrico supervisors

Several Henrico residents brought concerns about public safety and transportation to the Henrico Board of Supervisors during its May 24 meeting. Lakeside resident Lori Valente Coffey spoke about road safety and drainage issues in the neighborhood. She read a few of the 200 survey responses she got from posting a survey on the Lakeside RVA neighbors Facebook page, many of which referenced the necessity of sidewalk construction in the area.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Week#Nonprofit Organization#Cushman Wakefield#Orange Coast College#Longwood University#Sf#Nail Trends#Parham Doctors Hospital#Hca
Henrico Citizen

Henrico to host Juneteenth events June 1, 8 and 18

Henrico County’s Division of Recreation and Parks will host a neighborhood block party in Highland Springs June 1 as part of its Juneteenth celebrations. The event will feature music, food, and activities, from DJ Brannu, Sparklz Cheer and Danz, and Elite Eats & Treats. Free ice cream will be available while supplies last, and inflatables will be on site for children.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

Will take guests back to the 80s and 90s during their Through the Decades Summer Concert Series in June. Crowded Streets – The Dave Matthews Band Experience will perform on Friday, June 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. For details, visit westbroadvillage.com. ***. Meadow Farm,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Henrico Citizen

Winning recipe: Mills Godwin broils Clover Hill 6-2

Mills Godwin notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clover Hill 6-2 in a Virginia high school softball matchup on June 3. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Commercial created for Henrico CASA honored by Telly Awards

The Idea Center received Silver recognition in the 43rd annual Telly Awards for a commercial it created for Henrico CASA. This was Henrico CASA’s first-ever commercial, and the goal was to drive volunteers to help children who experience domestic violence while also highlighting CASA’s role in assisting those children, CASA community engagement director Kristin Blalock said.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy