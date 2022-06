Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation (CDC) will be 28 years old this year. My husband and I founded this organization after living and working with the youth in this neighborhood for many years. When that opportunity ended, we were already very committed to our community, and to the kids, especially. We didn’t feel God calling us to leave, so we stayed. We "wandered in the wilderness" for a couple of years until he showed us what he wanted, which was to open this CDC.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO