Greene County, IA

Let’s Talk Greene County (5/31/2022)-US Senate Democrat Candidate: Mike Franken Part Two

By Coltrane Carlson
 4 days ago

Panora Chamber Ribbon Cutting For EXIT Country Realty

The Panora Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new location for EXIT Country Realty with an open house and a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon. Owner Kyle Olson said that its huge to have a great turn out for the celebration after spending two years rehabbing the building on 108 East Main Street in Panora. Olson told Raccoon Valley Radio that this a great step for his business.
PANORA, IA
Final Days to Vote Early for June Primary Election

Early voting is coming to a close in Greene County, ahead of next week’s primary election. Eligible voters can still cast their ballot early at the Greene County Courthouse East Lobby from 8am-4:30pm today and tomorrow, as well as on Monday until 5pm. They will also be open this Saturday from 7am-3pm for those who can’t make it during the week. Any remaining absentee ballots must be received at the county auditor’s office by Election Day on June 7th to be valid. According to the Greene County Auditor’s Office as of Wednesday morning, there are 157 who have voted in person and 61 absentee ballots have been mailed.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Greene County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
Second Year For Wild Places In Guthrie County

The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Office is bringing back an activity to boost tourism. This will be the second year of the event called “Wild Places In Guthrie County.” The main goal of the activity is to pick up a flier at the Guthrie County Extension office which has five different locations on it.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Resin Art Project for Greene County 4-H’ers

Greene County 4-H’ers are encouraged to sign up for another project workshop ahead of the county fair. Greene County Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway says there will be a resin art project at Art on the Fly on June 20th from 1-4pm. She explains some of the details of the workshop that any 4-H’er is invited to participate.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Jefferson Matters Announces Second Recipient of Jefferson Wants You $5,000 Grant

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community recently announced another recipient of the “Jefferson Wants You” initiative. Economic Vitality Team Chair Peg Raney says the selection committee gave $5,000 to Sarah Ostrander, who is the restaurateur of The Centennial, formerly Angie’s Teagarden, at 100 East State Street in Jefferson. Raney points out the renovations are ongoing for the first floor restaurant and kitchen area, but Ostrander is excited to show it off.
JEFFERSON, IA
New Opportunities Begins Opening Applications For Water/Energy Assistance

New Opportunities Guthrie County is reminding residents that they are accepting applications for water assistance and other needs. Director Rhonda Huggins says that people can come into their office and apply for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program which runs from now until the end of September. She explains this program will assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Dallas County Community Members Invited To Hazard Mitigation Planning Meeting

Dallas County residents are invited to participate in an upcoming hazard mitigation planning meeting. The first round of the meetings will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7th at the Dallas County Human Services Campus. The public is invited to attend in-person or they may join via Zoom to learn about the hazard mitigation plan and provide feedback.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Dallas County Road Closure Begins On Monday

Dallas County motorists should be aware of a road closure that will begin next week. According to the Dallas County Roads Department beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, June 6th 130th Street between R Avenue and S Avenue will be closed for a section of concrete replacement. The road will reopen on Wednesday, June 8th at 5 p.m. but will be weather dependent.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
A Special Deer Chronic Wasting Disease Course to be Held in Jefferson

Greene County residents are asked to join a special program with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. DNR Deer Biologist Tyler Harms says they are hosting a series of Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassador courses that will be held in Jefferson later this month. He says this is a fairly new program the DNR and Extension have put together to help educate the public, as well as develop management programs and increase the surveillance of the disease that mostly impacts whitetailed deer, of which a case was found in Greene County this past fall.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Moved By Moving Water With DCCB This Weekend

The Dallas County Conservation Board will be hosting the Moved by Moving Water program this Saturday in Dallas County. For those wanting to learn more about rivers, the Moved by Moving Water program will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and will have naturalists taking participants on an educational river float in one of the branches of the Raccoon River starting off at the Redfield Boat Ramp and ending at the Pleasant Valley Wildlife Management Area.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Home State Bank Earns National Recognition

A Jefferson-based bank was recently recognized nationally. Home State Bank was announced among those that was named as a top extraordinary bank by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking for its continued strong community banking. Additionally, Home State Bank also earned the Institute’s Money Smarts Bank Award for Financial Literacy Education. President Bob Allen notes that this kind of award is in honor of their banking team members as well as the local educators that teach the future leaders.
JEFFERSON, IA
Panora Specialty Care Recognized For Long-Term Care Facility

A Guthrie County long-term care facility was awarded for their work to improve the quality of life of their patients. Panora Specialty Care was given a 2022 Quality Bronze Commitment Award from the American HealthCare Association and National Center for Assisted Living. This award honors long-term facilities nationwide for their excellent quality of care for their patients that elderly or have disabilities.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Greene County Sheriff’s Report June 2, 2022

12:45am: Jamie Gumm 45 of Des Moines was booked into the jail for driving while barred. 3:31am: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on 220th Street near E Avenue. 8:31pm: A deputy investigated a suspicious person on Main Street in Grand Junction. 9:29pm: A deputy investigated suspicious activity in the...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Good Egg Days Little Stinker And Stinkette Awards Looking For Entries

In preparation for Good Eggs Days in Stuart they are looking for children to sign up for their annual contest. The Little Stinker and Stinkette Contest will take place on June 17th at 6:30pm at Lawbaugh City Park. Children that are ages four to eight with permission from a parent or guardian can sign up. Registration must be completed by 6pm on June 17th.
STUART, IA
Yard Signs, Stickers Raise More than $2,000 For Perry Police Department

In the wake of a shooting incident that left Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn with a gunshot wound in the leg, the community came together in support of the police department. Community member Tiffany Olejniczak wanted to organize a way for the community to show support for Chief Vaughn and the police department along with raising funds to support the Perry Peace Officers Association. Olejniczak explains they sold stickers for $5 and yard signs for $20 and raised a total of $2,718.50.
PERRY, IA
Bagley Summer Reading Program Kicks Off With Blank Park Zoo

The Bagley Public Library is providing a lot of fun for students to learn this summer. The Bagley Library Summer Reading program “Read Beyond The Beaten Path,” is inviting the community to come out to the kick off on June 10th with the Blank Park Zoo program at the community building from 1-2pm.
BAGLEY, IA
Short Planting Season Might Push Back Harvest Season

After a slow start to the planting season in Iowa, farmers are nearing the end. Landus Cooperative Field Agronomist Zach Minnihan says in Greene County, about 90-95-percent of corn and soybeans have been planted. Compared to statewide, the Iowa Department of Agriculture in its latest Crop and Condition Report had about 94-percent of corn planted last week, which is 13 days behind last year and about 85-percent of soybeans were planted, which is 11 days behind last year. Minnihan says because of the delay, harvest could be pushed back.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

