Let’s Talk Greene County (5/31/2022)-US Senate Democrat Candidate: Mike Franken Part Two

Early voting is coming to a close in Greene County, ahead of next week’s primary election. Eligible voters can still cast their ballot early at the Greene County Courthouse East Lobby from 8am-4:30pm today and tomorrow, as well as on Monday until 5pm. They will also be open this Saturday from 7am-3pm for those who can’t make it during the week. Any remaining absentee ballots must be received at the county auditor’s office by Election Day on June 7th to be valid. According to the Greene County Auditor’s Office as of Wednesday morning, there are 157 who have voted in person and 61 absentee ballots have been mailed.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO