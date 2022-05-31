Let’s Talk Greene County (5/31/2022)-US Senate Democrat Candidate: Mike Franken Part Two

After a slow start to the planting season in Iowa, farmers are nearing the end. Landus Cooperative Field Agronomist Zach Minnihan says in Greene County, about 90-95-percent of corn and soybeans have been planted. Compared to statewide, the Iowa Department of Agriculture in its latest Crop and Condition Report had about 94-percent of corn planted last week, which is 13 days behind last year and about 85-percent of soybeans were planted, which is 11 days behind last year. Minnihan says because of the delay, harvest could be pushed back.
