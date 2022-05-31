ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian collision in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144J5F_0fvjCnIR00
Man in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian collision in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report

On late Sunday night, a man suffered life-threatening injuries after getting struck by a car in Nashville. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 2100 block of Nolensville Pike at 8:16 p.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fvjCnIR00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

Pedestrian Dies...Hit by SUV on MLK Blvd.

(MURFREESBORO) A pedestrian who was attempting to cross Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard around 6:50PM Friday night (6/3/2022) was hit by an SUV. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Murfreesboro Police' Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) said the fatal accident occured on MLK, Jr. Boulevard between the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WSMV

Inmate steals little girl’s bike in escape attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is trying to return a bike to its owner. Investigators said last week; an escaped inmate was caught on the side of the road, awkwardly speed-pedaling the bike. Officers believe it belongs to a little girl. Investigators said the inmate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Tennessee Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy