Greene County residents are asked to join a special program with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. DNR Deer Biologist Tyler Harms says they are hosting a series of Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassador courses that will be held in Jefferson later this month. He says this is a fairly new program the DNR and Extension have put together to help educate the public, as well as develop management programs and increase the surveillance of the disease that mostly impacts whitetailed deer, of which a case was found in Greene County this past fall.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO