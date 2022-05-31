ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Teachers against gun violence rally outside Ted Cruz's office after Uvalde mass shooting

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
 6 days ago
The rally comes one week after Uvalde mass...

James
6d ago

grab your guns and go to work, it's your right but more importantly it should be your responsibility to protect those kids from the ones who for some reason dont want you to.

Enrique Cubillos
6d ago

Uvalde shooter got in thru an unlocked door which is typically left by teachers who complain its too hot or by students who exit the school during school hours this tragedy could have been avoided

show me da money
6d ago

Y’all know that laws don’t prevent crime ? It’s people coming together and stopping the criminals that prevent this from happening

Public Safety
mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

