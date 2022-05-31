District 9 Director Provides Update on Sequel District 10

It's officially June and that means Pride Month is upon us. To celebrate, Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate as well as address the character's impact on the LGBTQ+ community. Carter kicked off her posts by sharing Wonder Woman art by Paulina Ganucheau and expressing how excited she was to celebrate with friends and fans, but later in the day following some comments about refuting the character's status as both a hero and icon for the LGBTQ+ community, she addressed Wonder Woman's role as an icon — as well as how she is reminded how special the role is.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO