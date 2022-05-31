ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

District 9 Director Provides Update on Sequel District 10

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of District 9 have been wondering about a sequel for years now. Director Neil Blomkamp told people waiting on District 10 that they're still trying to get that script together. In a conversation with Dexerto, the filmmaker explained that "I am still working on it… the answers is it's within...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Director Teases "Sadistic" Violence by Pooh & Piglet

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are deranged sadists in the upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, according to director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. In a new interview, the filmmaker breaks down some of the characteristics of that silly old bear and his "little minion" Piglet. The horror film lit up the internet when it was announced last month, and now it's headed into an expedited post-production as fans are wondering how it's going to work, and whether it will be worth the hype that the filmmakers seem to have totally underestimated when they put the word out.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros To Sell Looney Tune NFTs

This has been a big year for Warner Bros. who recently had a giant merger with Discovery. While the company is reportedly frustrated with some of their deals, they still own the rights to many major franchises like DC. One of the most classic titles associated with Warner Bros. is Looney Tunes, the animated animals that have been around since 1930. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic franchise is getting an unexpected treatment by being turned into NFTs.
BUSINESS
Wrestling World

John Cena 'furious' at The Rock's decision

John Cena and The Rock are two big WWE names. Their destinies are similar since they both went the way of Hollywood. However, Cena had something interesting to say about The Rock and his decision to dedicate himself to acting: “The truth is that Dwayne Johnson is a great actor and I think always wanted to be an actor, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
WWE
Popculture

'Married... With Children' Revival Coming Soon, But With a Major Change

Married...With Children may be the latest TV series to return after decades in cancellation. But with this proposed revival comes a slight tweak to the format. The original cast is all set for a return, including Ed O'Neil, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino. But they won't be returning in live-action, instead starring in animated form.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#An Academy Award
ComicBook

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Addresses Character's LGBTQ+ Impact

It's officially June and that means Pride Month is upon us. To celebrate, Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate as well as address the character's impact on the LGBTQ+ community. Carter kicked off her posts by sharing Wonder Woman art by Paulina Ganucheau and expressing how excited she was to celebrate with friends and fans, but later in the day following some comments about refuting the character's status as both a hero and icon for the LGBTQ+ community, she addressed Wonder Woman's role as an icon — as well as how she is reminded how special the role is.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Kevin Hart goes from bumbling idiot to feared assassin in first trailer for The Man From Toronto

Kevin Hart is faking it until he makes it in The Man From Toronto. EW has your exclusive first look at Netflix's new action comedy that stars Hart as a screw-up sales consultant who can't seem to do anything right. When his latest mistake — showing up to the wrong Airbnb — results in a case of mistaken identity with the world's deadliest assassin (Woody Harrelson), known only as the "Man from Toronto," he's forced to impersonate the contract killer ... the only problem is, he can't stand violence.
MOVIES
Variety

Val Kilmer’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Return: Artificial Intelligence Created 40 Models to Revive His Voice

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read unless you have watched “Top Gun: Maverick,” in theaters now. “Top Gun” fans knew ahead of time that Val Kilmer would be reprising his role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, but the specifics of the actor’s return were a question mark considering Kilmer lost the ability to speak after undergoing throat cancer treatment in 2014. The script for “Top Gun: Maverick” pulls from Kilmer’s real life, with Iceman also having cancer and communicating through typing. Kilmer gets to say one brief line of dialogue, but his...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Stranger Things 4: Charlie Heaton Responds to Fan Complaints About Jonathan Byer's Disappointing Character Arc

Now that Stranger Things Season 4 is finally streaming on Netflix, fans can finally witness the Hawkins crew's last dive into the Upside Down while going against the show's most menacing villain, Vecna. Although the fans delightfully welcomed the show together with the ensemble cast, some of them are concerned about Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers, who appears to be confused and totally disoriented throughout the whole season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

The best new shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June all lay in the shadow of the biggest release of the month: The Boys Season 3, which premieres on June 3. Eric Kripke's superhero show for people who don't like superhero shows is one of the most deranged things on television right now, satirizing the commercialization of pop culture while also covering it with buckets of human guts.
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Unlocks Shizuku's True Power

Hunter x Hunter fans have been eating well these past few weeks, with the series creator revealing that new chapters were currently in the works that would bring back Gon and his fellow hunters following their years-long hiatus. With the news of the manga's upcoming return, plenty of new cosplay has been coming down the pike for not just the heroes, but the villains of the Phantom Troupe as well, with one cosplayer bringing one of the group's strangest members to life.
COMICS
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
UPI News

'Wednesday' teaser introduces new 'Addams Family' Thing

June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for their Addams Family series Wednesday on Wednesday. A full trailer is coming Monday. The trailer shows Thing, this time with stitches over his severed hand, doing various hand tricks. Wednesday Addams captions the tweet with a sarcastic comment: "Enjoy this marketing ploy."
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes casts its two stars

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to megahit franchise The Hunger Games, has cast its two stars. The prequel, which is taken from Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, is set many years before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and centers on young Coriolanus Snow, who would go on to become the tyrannical president of Panem.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Secret Headquarters: Superhero Movie Starring Owen Wilson to Debut Exclusively on Paramount+

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that the upcoming original superhero movie Secret Headquarters will debut exclusively on the streaming service in August in the United States, Canada, and select international territories. That's a pivot from previous plans to release the film in theaters in August. Owen Wilson (Loki) leads the film's cast. He's joined by Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), and Michael Peña (NARCOS: Mexico). Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films produced Secret Headquarters, which they describe in a press release as a "heartwarming and action-packed family superhero film."
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Tales of the Walking Dead Writers Revealed

The writers of Fear the Walking Dead, Arrow, and Netflix's Resident Evil are among the talent set to tell new Tales of the Walking Dead. As described by AMC, the episodic anthology series is comprised of "six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse," including Samantha Morton's Whisperer leader Alpha. Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple is executive producer with Channing Powell, a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear, serving as showrunner of the spinoff airing this summer on AMC.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Real Identity of Vecna Revealed in Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. The main villain of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 is as sinister as the Mind Flayer, known as Vecna, as Dustin and Eddie named him with his liking to the character in the Dungeons & Dragons game that they play. The series finally revealed his real identity and it is a huge surprise for everyone. It also explains why Eleven is the only hope of humanity.
TV SERIES

