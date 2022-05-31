District 9 Director Provides Update on Sequel District 10

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that the upcoming original superhero movie Secret Headquarters will debut exclusively on the streaming service in August in the United States, Canada, and select international territories. That's a pivot from previous plans to release the film in theaters in August. Owen Wilson (Loki) leads the film's cast. He's joined by Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), and Michael Peña (NARCOS: Mexico). Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films produced Secret Headquarters, which they describe in a press release as a "heartwarming and action-packed family superhero film."
