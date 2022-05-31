ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bag drop queue reaches outside Dublin airport at 3am

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Another long queue snaked inside and out of Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as passengers waited to drop their bags off.

Scott Brownlee shared footage of the continued chaos at Ireland ’s busiest airport, which has seen thousands of people miss flights since Sunday.

“This is the queue [at] Aer Lingus ’ bag-drop Terminal 2 at 3am Tuesday morning,” he wrote.

“First flight out isn’t until 6am!”

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has apologised to passengers who have missed flights in recent days, promising they won’t be left “out of pocket”.

