Technology

Binley Mega Chippy is the internet's new favourite meme

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Look we can't always tell you why things go viral on the internet but we can definitely try and figure out why but this latest one is proving to be a real oddity.

If you've been on TikTok at any point in the past few days and haven't seen a video about Binely Mega Chippy then you clearly aren't doing it right.

The fairly regular looking chip shop on the Binley Road in Binley, a small suburb just outside of Coventry has become the perfect British meme inspiring numerous videos, songs and parody accounts across TikTok and also Twitter.

Once again we'd love to explain to you why this has happened but we're struggling. It's clearly something that one person found funny and soon caught on with everyone else and we have to say if we saw a shop calling itself a 'mega chippy' then we'd probably find it hilarious too.

To give you a taste of just how far this obsession has taken over social media here is a song that someone made about the chippy which has astonishingly been viewed more than 790,000 times in just two days.

@welovebinleymegachippy

#binley #binleymegachippy #welovebinleymegachippy #megachippy


Someone even found it on Google Maps.

@alfiebutelmusic

😭😱 #googlemaps #googleearth #hiddenongoogleearth #streetview #binleymegachippy #binley #fyp @binleymegachippyfan53



It's popped up on Minecraft too.

@binley_mega_chippy

I’m putting too much effort into these 💀 #binleymegachippy #binley #birmingham #minecraft #megachippy


On Twitter, there are plenty of crossover memes.










Oh and in case you were wondering, it does look pretty mega inside too.

@tomedwards.1

binley mega chippy #fyp #binleymegachippy #megachippy #fortou


According to Know Your Meme , the first post about Binley Mega Chippy, which opened in 2004 but changed ownership eight months ago and is now run by Kamal Gandhi. It wasn't until April 2022 that the memes started to emerge leading us to where we are today.

The meme has since gone intergalactic with people travelling from all over the UK to tuck into the £4.99 Morbius meal (yes, that actually exists and even as afar as Australia, Portugal and France.

All we've got to say is great job internet!

