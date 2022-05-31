TWRA Recovers the Body of a 19-Year-Old Woman From Watts Bar Lake

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is asking for help to identify and document former homesite locations in the park. Volunteer-In-Park, Frank March, in conjunction with Park Archeologist Allison Harvey, is leading these research efforts which includes documenting field locations with associated historic records. The public is invited to join them and others at the Blount County Library this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to learn more about the project. They encourage the public to bring historic photos of old homesites, hand drawn maps or other documents that will help the park identify these locations. They will scan the materials and provide digital copies and original documents back to the owner.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO