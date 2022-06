CJ Fredrick missed all of last season due to a tough stretch of injuries for the Iowa Hawkeyes transfer and Cincinnati native. After having surgery last summer on his leg, Fredrick again suffered another brutal injury to his hamstring before the Duke game last season. Only playing 52 games in his collegiate career, Fredrick will be going into his fifth year in college, his second with the Kentucky Wildcats program, and hopefully, his first one on the Rupp Arena court.

