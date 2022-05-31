ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Bear Aware: Bear spotted in Yonkers near Dunwoodie Golf Course

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A black bear continues to roam around a residential street in Yonkers.

Jan DeMarco, a resident on Fox Terrace first spotted a black bear in her neighbor's yard Sunday night.

Yonkers police responded to the area in search for the bear, but it had retreated into the woods.

DeMarco tells News 12 the bear seems like it is sticking around."

And you see it, exactly coming from the neighbor's yard, from the wooded area, coming around going in front of my car to the trash over there, bringing it back…and several trips to get food," says DeMarco.

The street is located near the Dunwoodie Golf Course.

News 12 wants to help you be bear aware.  Click HERE for tips to help prevent bears from getting too close to your home.

