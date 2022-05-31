ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage, NY

Man Struck By Car While Crossing Street In Bethpage

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrjNq_0fvj6c7T00
Hempstead Turnpike and Stewart Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 60-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car while crossing a street on Long Island.

The incident happened in Bethpage at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, May 30, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the man was crossing the street on Hempstead Turnpike at Stewart Avenue when a 2021 Audi four-door sedan struck him.

The driver of the Audi, a 29-year-old woman, remained at the scene, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Dix Hills Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a Long Island man seriously injured.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 in Dix Hills.A 27-year-old East Northport man was driving a 2019 Mazda CX-5 northbound on East Deer Park Road, just north of Deforest Road North, when he lost cont…
DIX HILLS, NY
Daily Voice

Impaired Driver From Seaford Charged After Fatal Crash In Wantagh, Police Say

An impaired driver is facing charges after being involved in a fatal overnight crash on Long Island, police said. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, June 4 in Wantagh. Matthew Smith, age 22, of Seaford was operating a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck heading eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and was involved in a collision with a 2015 Chrysler sedan being operated by a 23-year-old man heading westbound on Jerusalem Avenue. Nassau County Police said.
WANTAGH, NY
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Expressway Crash In Manorville

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was killed in a crash on the Long Island Expressway overnight. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 in Manorville. Matthew Lightsey, of Babylon, was operating a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on westbound side, when he lost control of his vehicle between exits 69 and 68 and struck a bridge abutment and overturned, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
City
Bethpage, NY
Bethpage, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Teen Trio Nabbed For Burglary At Hicksville Deli

Three teens have been charged in connection with a burglary at a popular Long Island deli. Nassau County Police Second Precinct officers responded to Deli NY in Hicksville, located at 18 Newbridge Road, just before 4 p.m. Friday, June 3. Upon arrival, officers were informed that three male subjects were...
HICKSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

SUV Collides With Porsche, Pole In Lodi

A crash with a Porsche sent an SUV into a utility pole at a busy Lodi intersection. Both the Nissan Rogue and the Cabriolet convertible were severely damaged in the crash outside the BP station at Essex Street and Riverview Avenue just off westbound Route 80 around midnight Saturday. There...
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Charged After Fatal Hit-Run Hauppauge Crash

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday, May 23 in Hauppauge. A motor vehicle, believed to be a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Motor Parkway when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Moreland Road, Suffolk County Police said.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy