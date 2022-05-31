Man Struck By Car While Crossing Street In Bethpage

Hempstead Turnpike and Stewart Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 60-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car while crossing a street on Long Island.

The incident happened in Bethpage at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, May 30, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the man was crossing the street on Hempstead Turnpike at Stewart Avenue when a 2021 Audi four-door sedan struck him.

The driver of the Audi, a 29-year-old woman, remained at the scene, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

