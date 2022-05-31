ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boil water notice will be issued for parts of Martinsville on Wednesday

WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINSVILLE, Va. – A boil water notice will be in effect for the Corn Tassel Trail area of Martinsville from June 1 to June 3, according to Kendall Davis, Public Information Officer for Martinsville. On Wednesday, Martinsville Public Works is...

www.wsls.com

wfxrtv.com

Outage leaves more than 600 without power in Lynchburg

(WFXR) — Appalachian Power is reporting that more than 1,200 people in Lynchburg and Amherst County are without power Friday morning due to a single outage. As of 9:44 a.m. on Friday, June 3, Appalachian Power says 1,220 customers are impacted by the major outage as it spans across the two central Virginia localities.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Unattended cooking fire flares up in Danville apartment

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville crews were called out to an apartment Thursday afternoon to combat a kitchen fire. The Danville Fire Department announced in a statement on Thursday, June 2 that units responded to a report of a structure fire 143 Marshall Terrace shortly before 3:15 p.m.   When personnel from the Industrial Avenue […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power closing Buck portage on New River for repairs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power announced Thursday that Buck portage on the New River will be closed for two weeks for repairs at the Buck Dam. The company says the repairs require lowering the Buck reservoir to an elevation of 1,994 feet, or approximately 9 feet below the full pond of 2,003 feet.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rubbish fire under control in Vinton area

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A rubbish fire in a scrap yard in the Vinton area sent up smoke that could be seen from much of the Roanoke area Wednesday night. A large spool of coated wire caught fire in the middle of a large pile of metal debris, with nothing hazardous, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. He said the spool is as “big as a fire truck.” Crews planned to let some of the coating on the wire burn itself out, saying the smoke may be visible for awhile, but the fire is under control.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Comprehensive electric upgrades continue in Danville

Danville Utilities is in the homestretch of a comprehensive upgrade to the substations that serve their 46,000 customers in Southside Virginia. Utility Director Jason Gray told the Danville Utility Commission Monday they’ve finished upgrades to the Kentuck and Whitmell substations, which serve a lot of their Pittsylvania County customers. Now they’re focused on the Westover and Southside substations.
DANVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Structure fire on Marshall Terrace in Danville, Virginia

The Danville FD responded to a reported structure fire @ 143 Marshall Terrace @ 3:11 pm. DFD responded with 3 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, 1 Command unit, and the Fire Marshal’s office. Upon arrival, E3 (Industrial Ave. Station) entered the basement apartment and found fire and smoke in the kitchen area. Fire crews extinguished a water extinguisher and then ventilated smoke from the entire building. All occupants of the building had self evacuated upon our arrival. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, Danville Electric and Gas Department assisted us on the scene. The Fire Marshal’s office investigated and determined the cause to be accidental from unatttended cooking. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the apartment.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Health district to hold hepatitis A vaccination clinic for Roanoke restaurant workers

ROANOKE, Va. – A hepatitis A vaccination clinic will be available to restaurant workers in the Roanoke Valley on Monday, June 6. Vaccinations will be free of charge. The Office of Delegate Sam Rasoul, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Virginia Department of Health will be hosting the clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’ll be held at the Williamson Road Library in the large community room.
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Aerial Spraying For Moths Happening This Week In Mount Hermon Area Of Pittsylvania County, Outside Of Danville City Limits

Be on the alert this week for low flying aircraft in the Mount Hermon Area of Pittsylvania County, just a few miles outside the city limits of Danville. A Facebook post by the county government media folks explained, “The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in cooperation with the US Forest Service, is planning aerial applications of organic, biodegradable pheromones to control the population of the spongy moth in the Mount Hermon area. These pheromones, which are natural compounds that confuse the insects so that they can’t mate, will be applied aerially from a low-flying aircraft. The aircraft will be flying approximately 100-200 feet above the ground. The product is not an insecticide, it is a pheromone disruptor and is labeled as organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”
WFXR

Crematory malfunction causes fire at Danville funeral home

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday afternoon, Danville first responders found themselves at the scene of a structure fire at the Wrenn Yeatts Funeral Home. According to the Danville Fire Department’s statement on Thursday, June 2, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 5858 Riverside Drive at approximately 12:25 p.m. When units from the […]
DANVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Campbell County BOS to hold hearing on extending tax due date

Residents of Campbell County will have an extra month to pay their semi-annual taxes, according to an emergency ordinance adopted by the Campbell County Board of Supervisors at their May 17 work meeting. For the ordinance to take full effect, it must first be the subject of a public hearing and then be voted on by the Board of Supervisors.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke’s Wasena Bridge replacement delayed until fall

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wasena Bridge is nearly a century old and this year, it’s set to be replaced. That means people on two and four wheels should prepare for detours. Star City native Andrew Gilbert just moved back home to Roanoke from Los Angeles. He lives in Wasena and frequents the skate park, but it won’t be here for long.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Foresight Health to open critical access facility in Patrick County by end of 2022

The new health care provider that took over the property of the former Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County intends to open a critical access facility by the end of a year, bringing back emergency care to an area that currently offers no such services. Liam Gray, a spokesman for ​​Foresight HS Property Holdings – Blue Ridge LLC, on Friday confirmed the company’s plan, adding that no additional information was available at this time.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Martinsville, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Martinsville; Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia The City of Martinsville in south central Virginia Central Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 305 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Southern Smith Mountain Lake to near Snow Creek to near Figsboro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martinsville Chatham Gretna Axton Penhook Callands and Sydnorsville. This includes The following Location The Martinsville Speedway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Structure fire at Wrenn Yeatts Funeral Home

The Wrenn Yeatts Funeral Home suffered moderate damage after fire and smoke was found in the attic of the crematory building, which is located behind the funeral home, according to the Danville Fire Department. Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the 5858 Riverside Drive at 12:25 p.m. with...
DANVILLE, VA

