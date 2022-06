In this update, a Pride parade will be held in the city of Springfield to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community for the first time, the Thunderbirds are getting ready to take the ice for game one of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight, and the Springfield Police Department will hold a ceremony to honor and remember fallen officer Kevin Ambrose this morning at 10 a.m. Plus, Meteorologist Ken Mahan has your latest forecast.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO