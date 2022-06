CLEVELAND — One of the most prominent members of Cleveland's legal community has passed away, as 3News has confirmed Jeff Friedman has died at the age of 74. A 1965 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, Friedman is best known for his work as the managing partner of Friedman, Domiano & Smith, whose stated mission is to "serve injured clients with the highest level of expertise, professionalism and integrity." He also served as an advocate for the seriously injured and disadvantaged, having been a wheelchair user as the result of a car accident on the day after his 17th birthday in 1964.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO