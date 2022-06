The First Town in the First State took time May 30 to pay respect to the men and women who helped protect the area throughout its illustrious history. Remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, lawmakers, historical societies, veterans and residents gathered at Lewes Presbyterian Church Memorial Day. Organized by the Col. David Hall Chapter of the National Society Daughters of American Revolution, the ceremony was held at the gravesite of Col. Hall, but honored all those who gave their lives to preserve democracy and freedom, both domestically and internationally.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO