Wynonna addresses loss of Naomi Judd in heartbreaking note: 'This cannot be how The Judds story ends'

Wynonna Judd opened up to fans with a heartfelt Instagram post over the weekend — exactly one month since her mother, Naomi Judd ’s passing.

In the post, an emotional Wynonna addressed not only the brokenness she’s felt since losing her mother to suicide, but also from the world around her experiencing unprecedented violence.

“There is so much happening in the world right now,” she shared. “So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No… I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry.”

She continued, “I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”

Bravely sharing her hurt, grief and frustration, Wynonna also highlighted what brings her hope and the ways she plans to better life for the next generation of Judds. This includes her first-born granddaughter, Kaliyah , born two weeks and two days before Naomi’s passing.

“I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah… to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work.”

She continued, “I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the ‘next right thing,’ and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days.”

Wynonna is scheduled to fulfill the 10-date tour she and her mother had planned with an extra, final stop added in Naomi’s home state of Kentucky. Several female Country artists have stepped up to join Wynonna throughout the tour and support her as she closes the chapter of The Judds in a way she never expected.

“I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, ‘Love Can Build A Bridge,’ she concluded… I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

