'I believe I was ready': Celtics coach Ime Udoka was stung after Pacers passed on him in 2020

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
It's not as if the Indiana Pacers would necessarily be in the NBA Finals right now, but one can wonder how the past couple of years would've gone if they had hired current Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka, the first-year coach of the Celtics, will lead them against the Golden State Warriors starting Thursday night.

After Boston beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night, Udoka told Yahoo Sports it stung that he was passed over by a few teams — one being the Pacers — as he pursued head coaching jobs in 2020.

Doyel:Pacers aren't feeling lucky about draft; they're feeling greedy

“You really want me to tell you? Detroit, Indiana, Cleveland,” Udoka said. “I can go down the list. That was tough because I believe I was ready. But I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of an organization that’s pushing for winning and championships. You can be in a lot of different situations. There are only 30 teams and I get that, but to not be in a rebuild and being in an expectation pressure-filled situation, I wouldn’t trade that in any day.”

The Pacers went with Nate Bjorkgren in 2020. They went 34-38 and made the play-in tournament, but did not earn a playoff berth.

Indiana fired Bjorkgren after one season and hired Rick Carlisle. The Pacers went 25-57 this season and hold the No. 6 pick in the June 23 NBA Draft.

Udoka was a San Antonio Spurs assistant for seven years, then was with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019-20 and Brooklyn Nets in '20-21 before former Butler coach Brad Stevens hired Udoka to replace him on the Celtics bench.

