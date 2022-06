Families in Georgia will no longer receive extra money for groceries to help keep children’s stomachs from growling during the summer. Households in Georgia are no longer eligible for the Pandemic-EBT benefits that enhanced the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps. The expanded program provided‌ ‌hundreds‌ ‌of‌ ‌millions‌ ‌of‌ ‌dollars’ worth ‌of ‌food‌ ‌for‌ ‌families‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌last‌ ‌two‌ ‌years. The resulting loss adds to worries for Georgia’s food banks, which continue to try to fill an increased demand as a result of the pandemic. Community food banks are often the last resort for families facing hunger.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO