FOUND: Meriden police locate missing man

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have alerted that local resident Julio Pacheco, 69, has been found safe and is reunited with his family.

Pacheco went missing on Tuesday, and family, friends, and local police had been working to find him.

Pacheco suffers from dementia and high blood pressure, and Meriden police had been asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

Pacheco left his home on Saturday, May 28 at approximately 5 p.m.

