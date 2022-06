Each year, more than 670,000 people in Europe fall ill due to pathogenic bacteria that exhibit antibiotic resistance, and 33,000 die of the diseases they cause. Especially feared are pathogens that are resistant to several antibiotics at the same time. Among them is the bacterium Acinetobacter baumannii, which is today dreaded above all as a "hospital superbug." Up to five percent of all hospital-acquired bacterial infections are caused by this germ alone.

