Detroit – Fred Vogel Jr. was found murdered six years ago in Detroit, according to Crime Stoppers. Vogel was also known as Pooh. He was 30 years old and a father. “You have no idea how you hurt my kids” his fiancée Chynna Ray told Crime Stoppers in 2016. “We just ask that you please come forward and turn yourself in because you have no idea of how you destroyed my kids, how you destroyed our lives. He didn’t deserve this. He was a good father and a good person to everyone he came across.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO