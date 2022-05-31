ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai lifting its two-month COVID lockdown after "zero COVID" policy sparks public frustration

By Caitlin O'Kane
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShanghai officials say they will take significant steps on Wednesday to open China's largest city after a two-month COVID lockdown was implemented during the worst wave of infections since the start of the pandemic. The lockdown lift in the city of 25 million people means public transportation will resume,...

americanmilitarynews.com

China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
Phys.org

How will humans survive a global catastrophe?

One suggested way to save humankind in the event of a deadly pandemic or other extreme global catastrophe is establishing a safe refuge—on an island or in such far-out places as the moon or under water—where a portion of the human population can stay alive. A new paper...
Johns Hopkins
Reuters

Omicron sub-variant fuels Portugal's COVID-19 surge

LISBON, June 2 (Reuters) - An Omicron sub-variant has fuelled a surge in COVID-19 cases in Portugal that now has the world's second-highest infection rate, potentially threatening the tourism sector's recovery. Portugal registered an average of 2,447 new cases per million people over the last seven days. That compares to...
Nature.com

Coronavirus ‘ghosts’ found lingering in the gut

Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
Nature.com

Duration of mRNA vaccine protection against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants in Qatar

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants are genetically divergent. We conducted a matched, test-negative, case-control study to estimate duration of protection of the second and third/booster doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines against BA.1 and BA.2 infections in Qatar. BNT162b2 effectiveness was highest at 46.6% (95% CI: 33.4"“57.2%) against symptomatic BA.1 and at 51.7% (95% CI: 43.2"“58.9%) against symptomatic BA.2 infections in the first three months after the second dose, but declined to ~10% or below thereafter. Effectiveness rebounded to 59.9% (95% CI: 51.2"“67.0%) and 43.7% (95% CI: 36.5"“50.0%), respectively, in the first month after the booster dose, before declining again. Effectiveness against COVID-19 hospitalization and death was 70"“80% after the second dose and >90% after the booster dose. mRNA-1273 vaccine protection showed similar patterns. mRNA vaccines provide comparable, moderate, and short-lived protection against symptomatic BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron infections, but strong and durable protection against COVID-19 hospitalization and death.
deseret.com

New omicron subvariants BA.4 BA.5 are worrying experts

New COVID-19 infections may be declining in some states, like Michigan and Vermont, but a challenging summer lies ahead as new omicron variants worry experts. Driving the news: Subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are now gaining ground against the dominant strains BA.2.12.1 and BA.2, making up 6% to 7%, respectively, of new infections in the United States last month, according to CNN.
Deadline

“Battle Of Omicron” Being Won By New BA.4 And BA.5 Variants As Overlapping Covid Waves Hit U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Estimates released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today indicate that the share of cases tied to Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 increased 79% in the past week. That means, even as the more transmissible BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariant became officially dominant in the U.S. last week, it’s already being pushed out by newcomers BA.4 and BA.5. The result would seem to be overlapping waves of Omicron. While BA.2.12.1 gained an advantage by being more transmissible than BA.2 before it, the two newer variants are said to be making inroads at least in...
Reuters

Mexican city limits daily water access to 6 hours amid drought

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 3 (Reuters) - A Mexican city in the border state of Nuevo Leon is limiting daily water access to residents to just a six-hour window in response to a historic drought in the region, authorities said Friday. The city of Monterrey, a major business hub whose metropolitan...
CBS News

CBS News

