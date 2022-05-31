ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progreso, TX

37-year-old Minerva Hinojosa dead after being hit by a vehicle in Progreso (Progreso, TX)

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 37-year-old Minerva Hinojosa, from Weslaco, as the woman who lost her life after getting hit by a vehicle on early Sunday morning in Progreso. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at approximately 5:24 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 1015 [...]

