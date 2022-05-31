ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Trump’s Wyoming

By Wyofile
oilcity.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER — Bill Larsen and Jack Graves didn’t know each other before Saturday, but they learned of plenty in common as they rested weary legs while awaiting entry into the Ford Wyoming Center. Both men, adorned in cowboy hats and wild rags, are cattle ranchers, who formerly...

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Zerba announces run for Wyoming state superintendent of public instruction

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jennifer Zerba, a Natrona County School District substitute teacher, announced June 2 that she is running for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. As state superintendent of public instruction, she would work with the department and Wyoming educators to involve classroom educators in improving allocation of...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Lamb, Moore, Loftin, Downing, Burton

LeRoy Houston Lamb, 87, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on May 27, 2022, at Meadow Wind Assisted Living. He was born on April 10, 1935, in Casper, Wyoming to Joseph and Velma Lamb. He worked alongside his dad for the BB Brooks Ranch for many years until he married Sally Dunkley on January 15, 1961. In 1970 they moved to Newcastle, Wyoming, where they raised their four daughters. He worked for True Ranches until he retired in 2001. They then moved to Torrington, Wyoming to be equal distance from their daughter and grandkids. While in Torrington, he worked planting trees for the Conservation district and mowed parks around town. He also spent many hours in his workshop building anything from picture frames to reindeer (his pride and joy) to display over the years at Christmastime. In 2018, they moved back to Casper to be closer to family. He enjoyed many visits with his brother Robert and his good friend Jo.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Education lashes out at USDA’s Title IX discrimination interpretation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s Superintendent of Public Instruction has strongly denounced the Biden administration’s reinterpretation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Title IX funding. The Biden administration recently updated Title IX’s “nondiscrimination policies and signage ‘to include prohibitions against discriminations based on gender identity and sexual...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Montana officials euthanize grizzly bear, release another

BONNER, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials captured two young female sibling grizzly bears, releasing one back into the wild and euthanizing the other due to an infection stemming from losing a front left paw. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Friday it captured the 2-year-old females on May...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Lusk, WY
State
Ohio State
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Riverton, WY
Casper, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Casper Weekend Roundup (6/3/22–6/5/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Are you looking for events this weekend to get you out of the house? Casper has no shortage of outside activities, concerts, and art shows. Here is a list of some of the highlight events that will get you feeling like it’s summer. Gruner Brothers...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituary: Janet F. Getter

October 13, 1934 – May 28, 2022 (age 87) Janet Faye Getter, 87, died peacefully on May 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. Services will be held on Friday, June 10 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at 303 S. Wolcott St.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Léger, Michaels

Patricia Bustard Léger: April 24, 1940 – May 18, 2022 (age 82) Patricia Elaine Bustard Léger, 82, was born April 24, 1940 in Casper, Wyoming to Charlotte and William Bustard. She loved Casper, and it was always her home at heart. Pat passed away suddenly on May...
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
oilcity.news

The Daily Breeze: Bookworms are going to love this summer!

What better to do with our summer than spend it reading? And if we are already reading, why not get prizes out of it? The Natrona County Library is hooking us up with free books, a way to log time, and a chance to get prizes. The best part is, it is for all ages! Get your kids reading and dive into a book yourself!
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Fireworks show to follow Casper Horseheads June 10 baseball game at Mike Lansing

CASPER, Wyo. — A fireworks show will follow the Casper Horseheads’ Friday, June 10 matchup against the Canyon County Spuds at Mike Lansing Field, 330 Kati Lane. The fireworks display will be the second of five shows during the Horseheads’ 2022 season. Sinclair Oil is presenting the June 10 fireworks show, according to the baseball team’s announcement.
HORSEHEADS, NY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (5/23/22–5/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming Legislature#Trump Presidency#Trump Supporters#The Equality State#The White House
oilcity.news

Thunderstorms impacting central Wyoming Friday evening

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms continue to spread east across Wyoming on Friday evening. Thunderheads can be seen west and south of Casper as of Friday night. “Thunderstorms [with] copious amounts of small hail are moving across Johnson and Natrona Counties, enough to cover the road,” the National Weather Service said. “Please slow down if you encounter these storms.”
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (6/2/22–6/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (6/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities from Thursday based on Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Casper Police Department call logs. Public information officials from the agencies provided Oil City with these summaries on specific calls. Additional information was provided by Casper Fire-EMS.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy