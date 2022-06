MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota State University received a generous donation from an alum looking to help build champions. Patrick Maroney donated $7 million to the athletics facilities for the Trojans Unite Comprehensive Campaign: Building Champions. He has donated an additional $1.5 million to scholarships as part of the Academic Success pillar of the campaign- to be dispersed between athletic and academic scholarships in his name.

