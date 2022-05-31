ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai considers becoming state's first general law city to have ranked-choice voting

By Wes Woods II, Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

The Ojai is considering becoming California's first "general law" city to have ranked-choice voting.

The City Council on May 24 discussed the possibility of making the change from district-based voting but took no action.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates by preference rather than selecting just their top choice. Winners are often determined through multiple rounds of vote counting.

More: Inching back from the brink: Ojai woman helps save endangered plants on Channel Islands

In California, only charter cities are authorized to convert to ranked-choice voting, according to an Ojai city staff report.

As a general law city , Ojai must follow the state election code requiring candidates to be elected in a traditional plurality voting system. In 2019, the Legislature passed a bill that would have given general law cities, counties and school boards the option to adopt ranked-choice voting, but Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed it .

Courts have not ruled on whether general law cities can transition to ranked-choice voting, according to the staff report.

City Attorney Matthew Summers said Ojai could be sued for even asking voters to consider ranked-choice voting.

"Someone might try to pull it off the ballot contending we don't have the right," Summers said. "Folks have filed (lawsuits) to stop somebody from even going to the voters so I can't say that there's no risk."

Putting the question to voters on the November ballot would cost the city $30,000, he said.

Ojai has four council districts with a mayor elected at large by all residents. In December 2018, the City Council voted to change Ojai's election system from at-large to district-based to avoid a challenge under the California Voting Rights Act.

Under the act, a public agency can be sued if it can be proved that the votes of minority voters are diluted in an at-large election. District-based voting started in November 2020 with District 4, when voters chose Councilwoman Suza Francina. This November, voters continue with district elections for council districts 1, 2 and 3.

No Ventura County cities use ranked-choice voting. California charter cities that do are Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco, San Leandro, Eureka, Albany and Palm Desert in Riverside County.

Under ranked-choice voting, a candidate who gets more than half of the first-choice votes wins just like in any election. If no one wins, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and voters who ranked that candidate as their top choice have those votes count toward their second-choice candidate, according to the nonpartisan Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center .

"You go in successive rounds, each time dropping the (candidate with) the lowest number of votes until somebody gets to a plurality," Summers said.

Councilwoman Francina and Councilman William Weirick asked to place the ranked-choice voting question on the agenda. Francina is particularly interested in getting rid of district-based voting.

"This is extremely interesting," Francina said. "I am confident that the public prefers to vote for every council (member) rather than one representative."

Francina was forced to move out of her home last year after an investor bought it. Under a district-based election system, Francina must remain in her district if she wants to continue serving on the City Council. She is living in temporary housing and struggling to find permanent housing.

At the meeting, Francina asked Summers if city officials could replace district-based voting with ranked-choice voting on a referendum.

"We could do so … the cities that have tried that have mostly been not successful when the Voting Rights Act challenge arrives with one or two exceptions," Summers said.

Francina said she was interested in a change.

"Somebody has to be first," she said.

Weirick said he wanted to ask his constituents about it.

"I'm not ready to take a position on whether it's worth $30,000 to put it on the ballot," Weirick said.

If voters approve the referendum on ranked-choice voting, it would take effect in the next election, Summers said.

Robin Godfrey, a city spokeswoman, said in a statement that staff members will continue to gather information on voting options and monitor the litigation against the city of Santa Monica. The city is being sued for challenging district elections.

City Manager James Vega said Ojai, like many cities, was forced to move to district voting under the threat of voting-rights litigation but is monitoring other options "as this area of law develops across the state."

Vega said district voting for Ojai, a city of 7,500 residents, "doesn't seem to make sense."

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com , 805-437- 0262 or @JournoWes .

