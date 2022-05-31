'So genuine:' Here's what made York County's newest Hall of Fame football coach special

Parrish Petry remembers initially being perplexed.

He was a young basketball coach at West York when he saw Terry Bupp, one of his mentors and the highly respected coach of the football team, leave a team meeting early while his assistants continued to work. He couldn't imagine what could be more important to Bupp than preparing for his next opponent.

One of the assistants explained it was Bupp's birthday and his family wanted to take him out for ice cream.

"That was a perfect illustration of him," Petry said. "He was really good at balancing his work and his life outside of it and putting his family first. I was a young coach and I always had my blinders on and was thinking about the next game and the offseason work. I was thinking, 'basketball, basketball, basketball' but he always left his stress outside of his family."

Bupp was one of six coaches elected to the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame over the weekend. The longest-tenured football coach in West York history, Bupp compiled a 152-97-3 record in 24 years with the Bulldogs from 1982 to 2005. He led West York to District 3 championships in 1988 and 1991 and another championship game appearance in 1997.

His teams won eight YAIAA division titles and made the District 3 playoffs seven times ― during an era when fewer teams made it and it was tougher to qualify. His 1988 team played in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals, which was the first year the state football championships were held.

He also won nearly 200 games in 18 seasons coaching the baseball team.

Already a member of the York Area Sports Hall of Fame, the 74-year-old Bupp said he was pleasantly surprised when he learned he had received the honor from the state's coaching association.

"This is the big one," he said. "When I found out, I said, 'Oh my goodness.' It just means that I was at it for a really long time. Coaching was something I really enjoyed doing. But it's really nice."

Bupp joins some of his former YAIAA coaching counterparts like Central York's Brad Livingston, South Western's Don Seidenstricker, Littlestown and Red Lion's George Shue, Delone Catholic's Denny Frew and Hanover's Jack Connor as PSFCA Hall of Famers. Interestingly, his first game as head coach at West York was Livingston's first game leading Central York.

Livingston said he wasn't surprised that Bupp was inducted, only that it took it took him so long to earn the honor.

"Terry is one of the most honest, genuine people I've ever met," Livingston said. "The football record speaks for itself. But he's sincere and would do whatever he could to help you. He wasn't the kind of coach who held secrets close to the vest. He was willing to share what he knew about football. He was never pretentious. Just a beautiful person."

Positive, laid-back and steady

Bupp and Livingston weren't the only well-known York County football coaches attending that 1982 Central York-West York game that started their careers.

Current York High coach Russ Stoner was there watching his brother, Paul, play quarterback for West York.

Stoner would go on to become one of the best running backs in West York history and lead the Bulldogs to the 1988 District 3 title.

"Back in the day the pride in your school ran deep and I bled blue and white," Stoner said about the effect those games from his childhood had on him. "Watching those games, you couldn't wait for your chance to run on the field and hear the fight song and play in front of the community. And coach Bupp took a great sense of pride in that."

Stoner said Bupp had a knack for getting his teams to take on his personality. For him, that meant playing with toughness and integrity.

A star quarterback at York High in the mid 1960s who earned a scholarship to the University of Richmond, Bupp could always relate to the his players, according to Parrish. The longtime York County basketball coach was the Bulldogs quarterback in the late 1970s and early 1980s when Bupp was still an assistant focusing on the position, and Parrish said he was "100% positive all the time." Stoner said Bupp "was laid-back and steady."

Livingston recalled a "War of the Roses" all-star game between York County and Lancaster County he coached with Bupp in the 1990s where Bupp had a knack for finding which offense ― Livingston's I-formation or his own Wing-T system ― that suited the players at any given time.

"He loved his players," Stoner said. "What he brought to the table was being a good person and having strong faith. He was always fair. I never wanted to let him down."

Stoner described his playing days as a "different era" where coaches had an almost businesslike relationship with their players and didn't get involved in their personal lives. Still, he said he could tell Bupp cared about his players. When he was hired as York High's head coach in 2016, one of the first phone calls he received was from Bupp.

Parrish said the biggest things he learned from Bupp were staying positive and keeping winning and losing in perspective. He thinks Bupp partially learned those lessons from raising his son, Trent, who has cerebral palsy. Bupp was involved with the Special Olympics for years.

Parrish said he thought of his former quarterbacks coach when he recently reached out to a former basketball player of his who lost his home and told him to stay strong for his family.

"That is an ingredient of coach Bupp and it rubs off on everyone he coached," Parrish said. "That's the trail he left."

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.

