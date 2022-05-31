ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

A night of firsts on Opening Day for the Battle Creek Battle Jacks

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

The first pitch was at 6:38 p.m. - and the ball was immediately taken out of play to be saved as a part of team history

The first run came soon after as the home team scored in the first inning.

But the first compliment came before all of that as the crowd came into MCCU Field on monday at C.O. Brown Stadium for Opening Day for the inaugural season for the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

"I really like the new colors and especially the new mascot — a cute dog. Much better than a mosquito," said former Battle Creek Bombers fan and now-Battle Jacks supporter Joyce James of Hastings.

It was a evening of firsts as Battle Creek hosted Traverse City in Northwoods League play on Monday. The Battle Jacks are the new team in town after the Battle Creek Bombers era ended and new ownership took over in the offseason. And everyone involved was excited to get the first look.

"This is very exciting. It's kind of hard to believe that waking up, that today was actually Opening Day," Battle Creek General Manager Tyler Shore said. "To hear the anthem, with the big crowd, and then see the first pitch in Battle Jacks history, it was amazing.

"A lot of hard work and effort was put into today and a lot of people put that hard work and effort in and I was glad to see the people here to enjoy all of that. I'm hopeful that the show that we put on will be something worth coming back for."

The first pitch was thrown out by 7-year-old Jude Knapp of Climax and his dad couldn't have been prouder.

"Pretty cool to be here for the first game and to have my son be a part of that with the  first pitch," said Ryan Knapp. "I grew up watching baseball here, the Bombers and those teams. I'm really glad to see the direction the new team is taking."

With all the firsts came the first dramatic ending as the Battle Jacks lost in extra innings to the Traverse City Pit Spitters, 8-7.

With the home team down 7-4 late, Battle Creek came back in the ninth inning to tie it during a rally in which Traverse City hit three straight Battle Jack batters to load the bases. The Jacks' Garrett Martin took advantage with a base-loaded single to cut the lead to 7-6. After another hit-by-pitch loaded the bases again, Battle Creek sent the game into extra innings after a fielder's choice grounder by Aaron Dolney tied it at 7-7.

Traverse City scored in its half of the 10th to pull out the win.

"Tonight was great, especially the community support and the players fed off that community support and fought back in the ninth," Battle Jacks manager Caleb Lang said. "We just hope that kind of atmosphere lasts all summer and we can give them a product they will be proud of."

The team's new direction was the vision of first-year owner Brian Colopy, the former General Manager of the Bombers who took over of the franchise in the offseason.

Along with new colors and a new mascot in the form of a Jack Russell Terrier, there have been improvements made to the stadium, with updated seating areas, new turf on the field and a fresh look throughout. There is also more to come as the left field party deck is under construction.

For a first day, everything was about as good as it could be, according to Colopy.

"Opening days are never perfect, but there is something perfect in that, right?" Colopy said. "This is a new day for us. Looking out here at all that has been done, looking at a new playing surface, seeing stands that have been rebuilt and a left field deck that is still being built. It's just not the same stadium right now than it has been. It's better. And we are just getting started.

"This is just Year 1 of multiple years of this, we have more we want to do. But just really pumped for this first day and to be here for Day 1."

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: A night of firsts on Opening Day for the Battle Creek Battle Jacks

Comments / 1

