Suspected DUI Driver Found Asleep In Middle Of Intersection: Police

A suspected intoxicated driver made it easy for police when they found him asleep behind the wheel in the middle of an intersection over the weekend.

Jowan Edwards' Honda Accord was stopped at the Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive just before 2 a.m. on Friday, May 27, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. The car was still in drive, the hazard lights were blinking, and the front-right tire was nearly torn off, deputies reported. There was damage to a nearby curb, and deputies believe he may have crashed into it before passing out, they said.

Deputies woke Edwards up and took him to the Rappahannock Regional Jail until he was sober.