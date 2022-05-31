ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Suspected DUI Driver Found Asleep In Middle Of Intersection: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A suspected intoxicated driver made it easy for police when they found him asleep behind the wheel in the middle of an intersection over the weekend.

Jowan Edwards' Honda Accord was stopped at the Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive just before 2 a.m. on Friday, May 27, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. The car was still in drive, the hazard lights were blinking, and the front-right tire was nearly torn off, deputies reported. There was damage to a nearby curb, and deputies believe he may have crashed into it before passing out, they said.

Deputies woke Edwards up and took him to the Rappahannock Regional Jail until he was sober.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stafford County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Stafford County, VA
WAVY News 10

4-year-old daughter dead after high speed race involving father

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old and 25-year-old have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash led to a 4-year-old girl losing her life. A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted two drivers involved in an October 2021 fatal crash causing the death of 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez of Silver […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Glen Burnie Man Dies Of Mysterious Injuries After Crash

A Glen Burnie man has died from mysterious injuries found after a multiple vehicle crash in Millersville, authorities say. Markail Keaven Johnson, 22, struck two parked vehicles before he was found with serious upper body trauma, Anne Arundel County Police said. Detectives say the trauma was not sustained as a...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Northbound I-395 blocked after high speed chase ends

(Updated at 2:25 p.m.) Northbound I-395 traffic is partially blocked at King Street, near Arlington border, after a reported high speed chase involving Virginia State Police. After the chase ended with a crash, an apparent arrest could be seen being made in the middle of the highway, with a man kneeling down with his hands in the air.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Semi-Truck Rollover Shuts Down Stafford Road

A Stafford County road was shut down for several hours Wednesday evening after a semi-truck rolled over and blocked both lanes of traffic. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office warned drivers to avoid the 300 block of Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford following the afternoon crash. The truck's two open-t…
STAFFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Repeat DUI Offender To Blame In Serious Woodbridge Wreck: Police

Sheriff's deputies say a 68-year-old repeat DUI offender was intoxicated when he caused a wreck that sent three people to the hospital over the weekend. Frank Fletcher Jr. of Woodbridge was driving south on Onville Road on Saturday night, May 28, when his car crossed the center line and collided wi…
Daily Voice

Elderly Stafford Man Pulls Gun In Road Rage Incident: Police

An elderly man got so upset in a road rage incident earlier this week that he pulled a pistol on another driver, authorities said. The incident started just before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 30, when the two drivers got into an argument over who had the right of way at a stop along Montgomery Drive, the…
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy