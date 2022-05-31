ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Downtown trolley up and running for the summer

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago

The Downtown Trolley is once again running for the season, providing a hop-on, hop-off tour and transportation in downtown Sioux Falls.

Each loop, which takes about 25-30 minutes to complete, will stop at 18 popular downtown locations including the Washington Pavilion, Falls Park and the Levitt at the Falls.

The trolley will operate the following days and times until August 28:

  • Tuesday and Wednesday, noon - 6 p.m.
  • Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, noon - 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFl5R_0fvirCEA00

The cost of admission is $2 a day per person, and kids 12 and under ride free. The trolleys are also ADA accessible.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Downtown trolley up and running for the summer

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
Washington State
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Summer#Trolleys#Falls Park#The Downtown Trolley#Ada#Sioux Falls Argus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy