Downtown trolley up and running for the summer

The Downtown Trolley is once again running for the season, providing a hop-on, hop-off tour and transportation in downtown Sioux Falls.

Each loop, which takes about 25-30 minutes to complete, will stop at 18 popular downtown locations including the Washington Pavilion, Falls Park and the Levitt at the Falls.

The trolley will operate the following days and times until August 28:

Tuesday and Wednesday, noon - 6 p.m.

Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, noon - 6 p.m.

The cost of admission is $2 a day per person, and kids 12 and under ride free. The trolleys are also ADA accessible.

