Norfolk Police identify man killed on B Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) - Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting Sunday evening that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Around 12:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of B Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found Paul L. Robinson, of Norfolk, suffering from a gunshot wound. Robinson was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

If you have any information, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Detectives have not released a motive, or any additional circumstances surrounding this incident.

