The Chicago White Sox are looking to claw their way back into AL Central contention, currently trailing the Minnesota Twins by 4.5 games. The club was hit with a huge injury update on Tuesday, getting a mixed bag of news on some key players, including Tim Anderson and Luis Robert. The White Sox announced via Twitter that Tim Anderson is set to hit the 10-day IL with a right groin strain, while Luis Robert is making his return to the team from the COVID-19 IL.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO