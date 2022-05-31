ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WATCH: Gov. Justice holds first briefing since illness

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to hold his first virtual briefing since his illness at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. You can watch in the live player above or on the WBOY 12 News Facebook page.

Gov. Justice said last week that he would not hold his regular virtual COVID briefing because he was extremely sick and being treated for possible Lyme Disease .

S ee updated COVID numbers for Tuesday .

Jim Justice
