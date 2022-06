Repairing a bike isn’t the most difficult thing to do in the world, but it’s good preparation for the things in life that are. Now that the Allentown-based Community Bike Works has found a new, permanent location in Easton’s West Ward at 921 Spruce St., Easton kids will be getting hands-on experience learning those lessons themselves starting this summer.

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO