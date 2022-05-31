Through Theme-Based Activities, Children Will Learn About Chinese Culture and Language

St. Philip the Apostle School (SPAS) presents its Spring Musical performance “Legally Blonde Jr.” which will take place this weekend June 3-5 in SPAS’ Holy Angel Hall. “Legally Blonde Jr.” follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and snobbery, in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle’s high school boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she’s not ‘serious’ enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and feisty hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren’t mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realises that law may be her natural calling after all.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO