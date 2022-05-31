ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Memorial Weekend Snow Strands A Dozen Wyoming Drivers

By Glenn Woods
 4 days ago
Monday morning, Memorial Day Weekend, Winter Storm Warnings were sent out for Western Wyoming. But not everybody got the message. While most of the rest of the state had an all-day, hard steady rain. 3 feet of snow in northwest Wyoming. Travelers became trapped on the Chief Joseph Highway....

