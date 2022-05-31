ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Rihanna’s Life as a Mom With Partner ASAP Rocky: ‘She Wants to Be Hands-On’

By Sarah Hearon
 3 days ago
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at her Savage X Fenty Store in Los Angeles on February 12, 2022. Diggzy/Shutterstock

Soaking it all in! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are adjusting to life as parents , a source exclusively tells Us Weekly .

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

"They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body,” the source says, noting that it wouldn’t be a shock if they went for baby No. 2 sooner rather than later.

Us confirmed on May 13 that the musicians welcomed a son in Los Angeles.

"Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby's name with close family members,” the source tells Us . “They are keeping it a secret until they're ready to share it with the world."

Rihanna’s Baby Bump Album

The insider adds that the couple’s inner circle “can’t wait” to meet the newborn.

“Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she wants to be hands-on. She's a very caring person ... very nurturing."

While the “Shut Up and Drive” songstress “is always non-stop working” on Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty, per the source, “she won't want to leave her baby's side” as she embraces motherhood.

Rihanna and the rapper have been linked since late 2019, publicly confirming their relationship in May 2021. While they may have hit a roadblock in April when Rocky was arrested at LAX following a vacation with then-pregnant Rihanna , they are sticking together. (Rocky’s hearing for charges in connection with a November 2021 shooting is set for August.)

"Rihanna and ASAP are staying strong as a couple,” the source tells Us. “Their love for each other hasn't changed. Rihanna is always supportive of him no matter what. They will get through his legal battle and will just come out stronger."

Earlier this month, Rocky spoke about fatherhood in a rare interview.

Everything We Know So Far About ASAP Rocky's Arrest at LAX Airport

“I will always remind my [future] children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons,” he told Dazed Magazine. “ I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents. Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Evalen Buckson
3d ago

Alright my GIRL!!!! these moments are very special... important...n you CAN'T get it back 🙏 BOND.... BOND... BOND. Once you miss it ... it's gone... love him... protect him... you parents are his human Sheild 💪👍👏👏👏👏👏👏👏😘😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Mary Lou Irick
2d ago

Happy 😊! 4 them. make sure ur children get good education. plus teach them about Christ Jesus. The love 💘 of Christ 😇‼️

VCSURAMS
1d ago

I like them together great looking couple they seem happy and laid back probably a lot in common same age just months apart

