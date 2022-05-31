ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

LOOK INSIDE: 39 Hot Cars On Display In Wyoming

By Glenn Woods
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A classic car show in Casper, Wyoming. I walked around with my mouth wide open at the beauty of it all. So much work and love...

kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming’s Best Sandwich is at a Bakery in Cheyenne

There's nothing like a good sandwich. I'm someone that is always looking for a great sandwich shop for any meal. It's kind of like one of those things you can have for any meal (given the sandwich toppings). As it turns out, in Cheyenne, you don't necessarily have to go to a 'sandwich shop' for the best sandwich in the Cowboy State. It's located at a bakery.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Legendary Wyoming Fireworks Show Moving From Sheridan To Devils Tower

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They can cancel him but they can’t stop him. For the last 35 years, professional pyrotechnician and former legislator Bruce Burns has hosted Wyoming’s most celebrated fireworks show at the Big Horn Equestrian Center in Sheridan. But after Burns...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Would An Electric Car Fit Your Wyoming Lifestyle?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The question posed in the title is a fun one because most people have a knee-jerk answer for it. Usually not a nice one. But considered on their merits, there are use cases for electric vehicles in Wyoming beyond the golf course and rental scooters downtown.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

The Ten Sleep Murders That Changed Wyoming

The men in the picture above are murderess. In the early days of Wyoming there were turf wars of all sorts. Many of those wars led to bloody conflict. One type of war was the cattlemen VS. the sheep herders. Both were important industries, but both were competing over grazing land and water.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
City
Casper, WY
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Cars
104.7 KISS FM

Do You Know The Powerful History of The Bishop Home In Casper?

The history in Casper is busting at the seams and there's a prominent location that if you drive on 2nd street very often, you've seen but may have not paid much attention to. The story of the home is fascinating and because of the Cadoma Foundation and Bishop family, it still stands as a major part of the history of Casper, Wyoming.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Cars#Vehicles#Classic Car#Car Show#Vehicle Shows
capcity.news

Wyoming Women’s Center warden to retire Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The warden at the Wyoming Women’s Center plans to retire, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said Tuesday. Warden Rick Catron will officially retire on Saturday, June 4, after a 45-year career in corrections. Catron’s career began at the United States Penitentiary in Lompoc, California in...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Monday, May 30, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The price of gas in Wyoming increased 0.7 cents per gallon on Monday to average $4.33. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price was up 6.1 cents per gallon from one week ago and was up $1.30 per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Zerba announces run for Wyoming state superintendent of public instruction

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jennifer Zerba, a Natrona County School District substitute teacher, announced June 2 that she is running for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. As state superintendent of public instruction, she would work with the department and Wyoming educators to involve classroom educators in improving allocation of...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyoming Game and Fish urges owners to never release pets into the wild

CASPER, Wyo. — People should never release pets into the wild, Wyoming Game and Fish said in a news release Tuesday. “Some people believe that when they don’t want their pets any longer it is okay to release them into the wild,” Game and Fish said. “However, this is cruel to pets, dangerous to the ecosystem and illegal.”
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Colorado Man Sentenced in Wyoming for Failing to Pay Employment Taxes

United States District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal recently sentenced Curtis Perry of Windsor, Colorado to 18 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for 12 counts of failure to account for and pay trust fund taxes. Freudenthal also ordered Perry to pay $356,280 in restitution and a $1,200 special assessment fee. Between 2013 and 2016, Perry operated an ammunition-manufacturing-and-sales business in Laramie, which made and marketed ammunition under the Ammo Kan brand.
WINDSOR, CO
104.7 KISS FM

Woman Gored/Tossed 10 Feet in Air by Bison at Yellowstone National Park

According to the National Park Service, a 25-year-old female from Ohio was gored by a bison after being within 10 feet of the animal. The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately and transported her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share.
ACCIDENTS
Douglas Budget

Black Hills Energy Requests Rate Review for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power to Cover Costs for Electric System Improvements

Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company (CLFP), doing business as Black Hills Energy, filed a rate review application with the Wyoming Public Service Commission (WPSC) requesting $15.4 million in new annual revenue. Since the company’s last general rate filing in 2013, Black Hills Energy has invested approximately $250 million in...
CHEYENNE, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy