South Pasadena, CA

The South Pasadena Public Library Is Hosting Open House

Published on
pasadenanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Pasadena Public Library is hosting an Open House on Wednesday, June 1, 2 to 4 p.m., and it’s free to attend. The...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments

pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Scott Harden Better Together: PUSD PTAs Celebrate Our Educational Community

As we reflect back upon an ever-evolving year in education, we recall how our local schools have had to balance the return to traditional norms with the necessary precautions to ensure health and safety. In many cases, it has presented real challenges for parents and community members to stay as engaged in their child’s educational experience as they’d like to be.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Fire Foundation Plans Full-Day Fundraiser, Will Honor Outstanding City Firefighters

The Pasadena Fire Foundation is holding its first in-person awards program in over two years on Thursday, June 16, along with a golf tournament and fundraiser. The event will honor outstanding Pasadena firefighters who were supposed to have been recognized in 2020 and 2021, had the annual awards program not been postponed. Many of these fire personnel have done acts of courage above and beyond their call of duty,
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Candidate Shay Touts Leadership, Local Roots

Pasadena Now sent local City Council candidates vying for seats in the June election several questions. The responses are being run as they come in. In District 7, candidate Allen Shay is squaring off against local Commissioners Jason Lyon and Ciran Hadjian. Raised in Pasadena, Shay served as Student Body...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena

It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
PASADENA, CA
City
South Pasadena, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
South Pasadena, CA
Government
pasadenanow.com

Historic Monument Honoring Minority Community to be Unveiled

Councilmember John Kennedy is inviting the public to pause and remember a “vibrant heavily minority community,” at the unveiling of the 100 West Walnut Development Project historic monument Thursday. The monument remembers minorities that once lived in the area. “Beginning in the late 1800s generations of African Americans,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Caltech Seeks City Permit to Expand Cooperative Preschool

Caltech plans to expand its existing child day-care center located at 250 and 256 South Michigan Ave. in Pasadena, and is seeking a modification to a Conditional Use Permit that was approved on Aug. 2, 1995. The application for modification of CUP No. 3059 will be heard in a public...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

St. Philip the Apostle School Presents Legally Blonde Jr.

St. Philip the Apostle School (SPAS) presents its Spring Musical performance “Legally Blonde Jr.” which will take place this weekend June 3-5 in SPAS’ Holy Angel Hall. “Legally Blonde Jr.” follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and snobbery, in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle’s high school boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she’s not ‘serious’ enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate, Emmett, and feisty hairdresser, Paulette, along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren’t mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realises that law may be her natural calling after all.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#Local History#Urban Construction
pasadenanow.com

Nonprofit Friends In Deed Launches New Podcast

If you are a fan of podcasts, be sure to bookmark the new Friends In Deed podcast featuring Executive Director Rabbi Joshua Levine Grater. The 2022 season is well underway with regularly released episodes ranging from approximately 15 to 40 minutes long and covering a wide variety of local topics and special guests.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

HOME OF THE WEEK: Unrivaled Real Estate Crown Located on San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

An unrivaled real estate crown sited on the bank of the SW Arroyo Seco, 720 South San Rafael Avenue is a wonderland, boasting breathtaking views, authentic midcentury adobe design, and dual parcels with abundant space to curate the life of your dreams—all available for the first time in 40 years. The first parcel offers the main residence and nearly two acres of lush grounds and the second buildable parcel is over a half-acre. Views encompass the San Gabriel Mountain range, iconic Pasadena landmarks, and the environs beyond. The property includes a gradual drop, maximizing the spectacular vistas and providing a unique multi-leveled outdoor space that is nothing less than a haven.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

South Pasadena High School 2022 Book Award Recipients

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the SPHS counselors hosted a luncheon to celebrate the 2022 Book Award winners. The counselors annually select 11th grade students who best meet the merits of the individual awards. The books are donated by various colleges and universities. Congratulations to the five award-winning students:. Alicia...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Gas Station Owner Asks City For More Time to Expand Retail Space

The owner of the Chevron station on the southeast corner of Arroyo Parkway and California Boulevard is scheduled to ask Pasadena’s Hearing Officer to extend the timeframe of a permit allowing him to convert part of the business compound into retail space. As approved in 2018, the expanded convenience...
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
pasadenanow.com

Marshall Fundamental School and John Muir Early College Magnet Commencement Ceremonies

Pasadena Unified is getting ready to say farewell in multiple languages to the founding class of students who began the Dual Language Immersion Program in kindergarten. The program, started in the 2009-10 school year has enabled students to master academic subjects in both English and a target language (Spanish, Mandarin, French, or Armenian). It all began with one Mandarin kindergarten class, one small Mandarin first grade class, two Spanish kindergarten classes, and one Spanish first grade class and it now includes programs at over a dozen PUSD preschools, elementary, middle, and high schools.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

We Get Letters: Re-elect Berlinda Brown Pasadena Community College District Three Trustee

Decided in 2009 to run and serve. When she “threw her hat into the ring,” I did not know her and my friends did not either. Subsequently, I was invited to a “meet and greet gathering.” We introduced ourselves as she listened intently displaying body language that was relaxed and confident. I saw a well-dressed woman with a firm handshake, confident eye contact, warm smile, and a melodic voice. We asked many questions that she answered with grace and grit. The meeting allowed me to experience her strength, courage, insight, and intentionality with a willingness to go up “against all odds” without waffling or losing her focus. We decided to support her and a commitment to assist her throughout her campaign and beyond.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Westridge Student Historians Present at On-Campus Research Symposium

On Wednesday, students in the Research in History class with Upper School History Department Chair and Faculty Melissa Kelley presented their research topics—the culmination of a year’s worth of study. The class, in its first year, is an opportunity for students who love history to dive into something they really care about while also exploring what history is and what distinguishes it as a discipline.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Political Gumbo: We Endorse …

Several times, Publisher James Macpherson and I have discussed changing this policy, but it remains in place. Yes, we could recommend which of your neighbors you should vote for, and give you a bunch of reasons why. Quite honestly, I do see some value in that. But honestly it’s on...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Chandler Congratulates Mana Nakagawa ’99, 2022 Recipient of its Distinguished Alumni Award

Mana Nakagawa ’99 is the 2022 recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. Mana leads global strategy and operations for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives at Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook). In her time at Meta, she has also led key efforts to advance gender and racial equity at Facebook, from developing women’s leadership programs, building global communities for women of color in tech, and creating programs for male allies to act as inclusive partners in the workplace. Prior to joining Meta, Mana led international research efforts for Sheryl Sandberg’s global bestseller book, Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead, where she conducted global research efforts for the publication of Lean In in over 50 countries.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Hear the Stories of the Forgotten Women Scientists of Mount Wilson Observatory

Long before computers ever made their way into science laboratories and business offices and classrooms, “human computers” — people who performed scientific computations — were at work at the Mount Wilson Observatory near Pasadena. These “human computers” helped astronomers calculate the magnitude of stars on photographic plates, or determine the intensity and movement of sunspots, or any of the countless computations required as the study of space and heavenly bodies advanced in the early twentieth century.
PASADENA, CA

