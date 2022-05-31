ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian's Unconventional Yachting Outfit Is a Lesson in Sheer Dressing

By Averi Baudler
In Style
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian is once again here to remind us she's living her best life. Fresh off a fashion-filled vacation to Italy and the debut of matching dye jobs with her beau, Pete Davidson, the A-lister continued her hot girl summer agenda by doing more hot girl summer things — like posting...

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Kimye
In Style

Vanessa Hudgens Kicked off Pride Month in a Rainbow Minidress

Vanessa Hudgens is always dressing for the moment — i.e., her 2022 Met Gala sheer Moschino dress and her impeccable Coachella style — and her latest outfit is no different. In fact, she used an MTV Movie and TV Awards press day to show off her Pride allyship. The 33-year-old actress, who is set to host the ceremony (synonymous with its gold popcorn trophies) on Sunday, June 5, ushered in the first day of Pride month with a festive outfit.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jada Pinkett Smith Finally Spoke Out About the Incident at the 2022 Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith just opened up about the incident involving her husband, Will Smith, at the 2022 Academy Awards. On Wednesday's episode of her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, the actress addressed the situation before diving into a deeper conversation about the impacts of alopecia. "This is a really important...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kardashian Family#Yachting#A
In Style

Top Gun: Maverick Is Your Unlikely Summer Beauty Inspiration

It's a myth that sequels are always worse than the original. After extensive delays, Top Gun: Maverick has finally arrived in theaters, and if the film's record-breaking opening is any indication, it's worth the 36-year wait. While Top Gun is known for its heart-racing flying scenes and soundtrack, the sequel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Amazon's Secret Floral Storefront Features Flowy Summer Dresses for Every Occasion

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to summer fashion, there's nothing quite as mood-boosting or comfortable to wear as pretty floral dresses. But with the mass number of them on the market, it can be hard to narrow down the ones that'll suit your taste and fit comfortably on your body. Thanks to a secret Amazon storefront full of pretty floral prints, though, finding the best ones for you is now a whole lot easier.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Amazon Has a Secret Shopbop Storefront Dedicated to Summer Fashion Essentials

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're as ready as Jennifer Lopez is for summer, it might be time to make sure your wardrobe is ready, too. This Shopbop storefront on Amazon has everything you need to create cute summer outfits — and prices start at just $20.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

This Summer Is All About Flowy Skirts, and You Can Shop the Look for Under $50 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While you may think of summer as the season of sundresses, it's also a great time to pull out your favorite flowy skirts. They'll keep you cool on even the hottest of days, and you can easily dress them up or down with different tops and accessories. If you haven't found a skirt you love just yet, don't worry — Amazon is overflowing with cute summer skirts for less than $50.
SHOPPING
In Style

Katie Holmes Wore a Foolproof Summer Outfit Formula Featuring This Under-$100 Dress Trend

I'm not entirely sure what you're supposed to wear to a party where guests include a rare $200,000 Birkin, but Katie Holmes definitely does. Last week, luxury resale site Fashionphile hosted a party at its just-opened Authentication Center and Showroom at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City. I dressed in a vintage, striped Marc Jacobs playsuit to walk past the elegant white cages where Fashionphile stores over 15,000 secondhand designer bags, and just over 400 Hermès Birkin bags. There were dancers in the aisles of bags kept behind the white bars of the cages dressed up in white coats — not unlike the kind medical professionals wear, twirling while holding bright yellow Balenciaga City bags and Tom Ford-era Gucci. Walking past them all felt like walking through the dreams I have after scrolling through the Fashionphile wishlist on my phone too close to bedtime (a weekly occurrence, for better or for worse). When I finally made it down the long hallway that housed the thousands of bags, I found my way to the main room in the back where I saw Katie Holmes standing inches away from a conveyor belt that displayed a sparkly purple Prada re-edition and a puffy, studded Valentino bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Selena Gomez Just Wore the Summer-Friendly Ugg Slippers You Can Get for 41% Off at Amazon

Now that it finally feels like summer, you've probably swapped out your boots for sandals and your sweaters for sundresses. But the one thing you may be forgetting to switch over are your slippers. But thanks to Selena Gomez's latest street style moment, we now have the perfect summer slipper recommendation: the Ugg Oh Fluffita Slippers. These open-toe shoes strike an ideal balance between cozy and breezy, and they're on sale for 41 percent off at Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

70-Year-Old Shoppers Are "Astonished" by This Wrinkle-Blurring Tinted Moisturizer

It takes just a glance at the most exciting new beauty releases to see that tinted balms are going strong. The Jones Road iteration has gone viral, Danessa Myricks' Blurring Balm Powder has spurred dozens of TikToks, and Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, just launched his own take — but while each comes with a unique spin, on skin they read like pretty tints. And if you're after that look, shoppers in their 70s say it's hard to outshine Wet n Wild's Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy