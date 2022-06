Former Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White died Monday night as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, officials say. Had she and escaped capital murder suspect Casey White not crashed in a brief chase, he planned to “engage in a shootout” with law enforcement “at the stake of both of them losing their lives,” Vanderburgh County, Ind. Sheriff Dave Wedding said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 23 DAYS AGO