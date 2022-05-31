Select Board MEETING NOTICE – June 1st

The local selectboard won’t comment on whether he was pushed out, but Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s contract and nearly $70,000 severance package offer several clues that is the case.
Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services as Constructor May 26, 2022. The Town of Bennington (Town or Owner) intends to rehab and retrofit 30,000 square feet of space within the 100,000 sq. ft. former Bennington High School Building at 650 Main Street in Bennington, Vermont into a gymnasium, locker rooms, auditorium, senior center facility, offices for non-profits, commercial kitchen and dining room and offices for Meals on Wheels, workshops, and other municipal uses. A phased design and construction approach is anticipated where Phase I consists of the Senior Center area; Meals on Wheels Commercial Kitchen; Meals on Wheels Dining Area; public restrooms; and all supporting office areas for the Senior Center and Meals on Wheels. Phase I construction must be completed no later than June 30, 2023. Phase II consists of the remainder of the 30,000 sq. ft. to be re-developed by the Town. Shires Housing plans to develop approximately 40 senior, affordable, and/or market-rate multi-family housing units in the balance of the space in the building (approximately 70,000 sq. ft.). The Town and Shires Housing have separately engaged the services of Goldstone Architecture to perform feasibility, design, and construction administration services for their respective portions of the former Bennington High School redevelopment project.
There are Stewart's Shops all over Upstate New York. Some of them have been renovated and others have not. There is one in Saratoga County that has been well overdue for an upgrade. It will be renovated, but it will also be in a new, bigger location. Which Stewart's Shop...
Capital Region (WRGB) — Starting June 1st, New Yorkers may start to feel a little relief at the pump. A cap on gasoline taxes from state and some local governments is now in effect. Last month, the Schenectady County Legislature approved their gas cap at $2 per gallon. This...
Vermont Business Magazine Troopers who cover central Vermont will move late this week from Middlesex into a new barracks in Berlin, the first new Vermont State Police field station since Westminster opened in 2016. Housed in a completely remodeled building that served for years as the Mid-State Library, the new...
Nolan Goodnow woke his sleeping household last Christmastime, saving them from Brattleboro’s largest fire of 2021. Now news of his recent national Youth Hero Award has brought him a new place to live just days before his parents faced homelessness June 1.
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A construction worker is in jail after being accused of setting a fire that ruined homes and killed a cat. It happened last week at a former motel in White River Junction that is now apartment units. Ethan Lavoie, 30, pleaded not guilty while...
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Supreme Court on Tuesday adopted a congressional district map drawn by a special master appointed to resolve a stalemate between lawmakers and the governor. Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed the two latest plans passed by the Legislature along party lines. "It is...
Three years after a human jawbone was discovered in a gravel pit, Deven Moffit was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jessica “Red” Hildenbrandt.
Peter Macfarlane has paddled into a headwind riding four-foot waves on Lake Champlain. He's seen ospreys, eagles and kingfishers while canoeing on the Missisquoi River. And he's eaten pizza in Swanton and dinner at the Inn in Montgomery Center after a day's travel by boat. These experiences — rigorous paddling,...
For almost four decades, Joseph A. Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. During his illustrious career as Vermont’s beloved folklorist and author, Joe has written 20 books, including fiction and nonfiction. His latest book, Loose Ends: Memories of a Life Not Yet Lived, is a memoir featuring short vignettes from his childhood in Ludlow and Chester and his adulthood in Burlington and Windsor.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Families are still without permanent housing after a fire destroyed a multi-family home on Lincoln Street over a month ago. The issue is reportedly a lack of available units in the city, especially multi-bedroom ones for larger families. The Christian Center has been assisting about eight...
A murder complaint was filed Wednesday against the husband of North Adams murder victim, Jillian Rosado. NewsChannel 13 got a copy of the complaint, which alleges Luis Rosado beat his wife to death in her home on Charles Street. The district attorney's office has now obtained a warrant for his...
Memorial Day was observed on May 29th 1995 and we had a very unstable weather pattern as our listening area here in The Berkshires and our surrounding portions of the tri-state region including Eastern New York truly felt the effects of summer as that particular Monday saw oppressive humidity throughout the day, but the early evening hours proved to be a true attention getter.
Vermont has some remarkable sculpture parks, but few are as serene, navigable and beautifully manicured as the Seven Springs Garden & Sculpture Park in Manchester. Compared with Cold Hollow Sculpture Park's 70 sculptures on 40 acres in Enosburg Falls and Lemon Fair Sculpture Park's 50 sculptures on slightly less acreage in East Shoreham, Seven Springs stands apart for its more manageable size — 15 sculptures on 20 acres — and for its grounds, which are also a work of art.
A Niskayuna business owned has been sentenced for labor trafficking. The Schenectady County District Attorney's Office said Piyamas Demasi, 45, the owner of recently closed Thai Thai Bistro and Karma Bistro, was sentenced to five years probation.
At least one pawn shop owner in Vermont is reconsidering which firearms to stock after recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Starting in July, the Gold and Silver Thrift Pawn Shop in Barre will no longer sell AR-style rifles. In addition to the massacres, owner Craig...
New Lebanon Junior-Senior High School has been placed on lockout after a threat was made on social media, Superintendent Andrew Kourt confirmed to NEWS10. The Walter B. Howard Elementary School was also placed on lockout out of an abundance of caution.
