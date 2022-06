Less-than-truckload carriers continued to see positive growth trends in the second quarter, according to intraquarter updates from ArcBest and Saia on Thursday. Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported that total billed revenue per day increased 38% year-over-year in May. The company’s asset-based division, which includes LTL, reported a 24% increase in daily revenue as tonnage increased 6% and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, jumped 17%. The company previously disclosed a similar increase in asset-based revenue in April.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO