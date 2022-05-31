ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

NEIGHBORHOOD PRESIDENTS TO MEET ON MONDAY

Fort Wayne, Indiana
 2 days ago

May 31, 2022 - The City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup invites neighborhood association presidents to attend the upcoming Neighborhood Presidents Meeting on Monday, June 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Citizens Square in the City Council Chambers. For those who cannot attend in person, the meeting will be broadcast live on Fort Wayne Neighborhoods Facebook page.

Several guest speakers will give insightful presentations to neighborhoods, including an introduction to GFL Environmental USA with the City’s Public Works Division and Solid Waste Department to discuss their soon to begin services which they will assume on July 1st.

Additional speakers include NeighborLink Fort Wayne which will share with associations how they can establish connections and support neighborhood efforts, and the City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services (OHNS), which will present information on the upcoming roof replacement and homeowner accessibility programs.

Finally, neighborhood association leaders are encouraged to register their association to be considered ‘active’ at www.fortwayneneighborhoods.org. Registered neighborhoods are eligible for future grant opportunities and by completing the registration, they are added to information distribution by City departments.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Neighborhood Association#Gfl Environmental Usa#Public Works Division#Solid Waste Department#Neighborlink Fort Wayne
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy