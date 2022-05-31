ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A new arrangement: Using quantum dots to quench the smallest ferrimagnetism

Science Daily
 2 days ago

Dr. Nishikawa at Osaka Metropolitan University focused on the Kondo effect on minimal ferrimagnetism and attempted to elucidate it theoretically. As a result, they found that the Kondo effect occurred via multiple "quantum entangled states" depending on temperature and other factors. They also found that the Kondo effect suppressed electrical conductivity...

www.sciencedaily.com

Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Quantum breakthrough allows for astonishing computing performance, scientists say

A new quantum processor allows for astonishing levels of computing performance, scientists say.The “quantum photonic processor” takes just 36 microseconds to do a task that would require more than 9,000 years on a traditional supercomputer, the researchers behind it say.They hope that it marks an important step towards creating quantum processors, as well as representing a major proof of the value of such photonic devices.One of the big aims for such technology is to prove “quantum advantage”, where a quantum computer is able to outperform classical systems. Despite the grand hopes for quantum computers, there have only been very few...
COMPUTERS
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Materials#Quantum Dots#Magnetism#Osaka University
Phys.org

Error-free quantum computing gets real

In modern computers, errors during processing and storage of information have become a rarity due to high-quality fabrication. However, for critical applications, where even single errors can have serious effects, error correction mechanisms based on redundancy of the processed data are still used. Quantum computers are inherently much more susceptible...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Enzyme Shows Potential for New Renewable Energy Source

New artificial enzyme breaks down tough, woody lignin. Research shows promise for developing a new renewable energy source. A new artificial enzyme has demonstrated it can chew through lignin, the tough polymer that helps woody plants maintain their structure. Lignin also stores tremendous potential for renewable energy and materials. Reporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Loops simplify a set-up to boost quantum computational advantage

An optical device uses fibre loops to improve an experiment designed to show that quantum systems have the edge on classical computers. The innovative scheme offers impressive control and potential for scaling. Daniel Jost Brod ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5925-4158 0. Daniel Jost Brod is at the Physics Institute, Federal Fluminense University, Niterói,...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Direct correlation between void formation and lithium dendrite growth in solid-state electrolytes with interlayers

Solid-state Li-ion batteries with lithium anodes offer higher energy densities and are safer than conventional liquid electrolyte-based Li-ion batteries. However, the growth of lithium dendrites across the solid-state electrolyte layer leads to the premature shorting of cells and limits their practical viability. Here, using solid-state Li half-cells with metallic interlayers between a garnet-based lithium-ion conductor and lithium, we show that interfacial void growth precedes dendrite nucleation and growth. Specifically, void growth was observed at a current density of around two-thirds of the critical current density for dendrite growth. Computational calculations reveal that interlayer materials with higher critical current densities for dendrite growth also have the largest thermodynamic and kinetic barriers for lithium vacancy accumulation at their interfaces with lithium. Our results suggest that interfacial modification with suitable metallic interlayers decreases the tendency for void growth and improves dendrite growth tolerance in solid-state electrolytes, even in the absence of high stack pressures.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Discover Strange Array of Links and Knots in Quantum Matter

Electrons in a Crystal Exhibit Linked and Knotted Quantum Twists. As physicists dig deeper into the quantum realm, they are discovering an infinitesimally small world composed of a strange and surprising array of links, knots, and winding. Some quantum materials exhibit magnetic whirls called skyrmions — unique configurations sometimes described as “subatomic hurricanes.” Others host a form of superconductivity that twists into vortices.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A ferroelectric multilevel non-volatile photonic phase shifter

A novel class of programmable integrated photonic circuits has emerged over the past years, strongly driven by approaches to tackle unsolved computing problems in the optical domain. Photonic neuromorphic and quantum computing are examples of optical systems implemented in complex photonic circuits, which are reconfigured before and during operation. However, a key building block to enable efficient reconfigurable optical network architectures is still missing: a non-volatile optical phase shifter. Here we demonstrate such an element-compatible with silicon photonics-based on the monolithic integration of BaTiO3 thin films with silicon waveguides. By manipulating ferroelectric domains in BaTiO3 with electrical control signals, we achieve analogue and non-volatile optical phase tuning with no absorption changes. We demonstrate an eight-level long-term-stable photonic device with non-destructive optical readout and switching energy as low as 4.6"‰pJ. With our results, an analogue non-volatile photonic element is added to the integrated photonics toolbox, enabling a new generation of power-efficient programmable photonic circuits.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Nanokelvin-resolution thermometry with a photonic microscale sensor at room temperature

Ultrahigh-resolution thermometry is critical for future advances in bio-calorimetry1,2, sensitive bolometry for sensing3 and imaging4, as well as for probing dissipation in a range of electronic5, optoelectronic6 and quantum devices7. In spite of recent advances in the field8,9,10,11, achieving high-resolution measurements from microscale devices at room temperature remains an outstanding challenge. Here, we present a band-edge microthermometer that achieves this goal by relying on the strong, temperature-dependent optical properties of GaAs at its absorption edge12,13,14. Specifically, using a suspended asymmetric Fabry"“PÃ©rot resonator and a wavelength-stabilized probe laser we demonstrate a thermoreflectance coefficient of >30"‰Kâˆ’1, enabling measurements with a thermometry noise floor of ~60"‰nK"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 and a temperature resolution of <100"‰nK in a bandwidth of 0.1"‰Hz. The advances presented here are expected to enable a broad range of studies and applications in calorimetry and bolometry where miniaturized high-resolution thermometers are required.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Microfluidics-assisted synthesis of stimuli-responsive chitosan microgels for drug delivery applications

Droplet microfluidics provide a robust platform to synthesize and functionalize micro- and nanoparticles in a range of applications, including drug delivery, screening, lab-on-a-chip and organ-on-a-chip applications, across chemical and biomedical engineering. Chitosan is a biomaterial suited for diverse biomedical applications, including antibacterial bioactivities with immune-enhancing and anticancer properties. In a new report now published in Scientific Reports, Omid Sartipzadeh and an interdisciplinary research team in medical nanotechnology, biomaterials and tissue engineering, in Tehran, Iran, described the role of chitosan droplets in a microfluidic chip. The outcomes indicated how different sizes and geometries of the chitosan droplets could be established by varying the parameters for several purposes including drug delivery, tissue engineering and cell encapsulation. The team conducted an experimental study that agreed with the simulation outcomes to confirm the results.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

An on-chip photonic deep neural network for image classification

Deep neural networks with applications from computer vision to medical diagnosis1,2,3,4,5 are commonly implemented using clock-based processors6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14, in which computation speed is mainly limited by the clock frequency and the memory access time. In the optical domain, despite advances in photonic computation15,16,17, the lack of scalable on-chip optical non-linearity and the loss of photonic devices limit the scalability of optical deep networks. Here we reportÂ an integrated end-to-end photonic deep neural network (PDNN) that performs sub-nanosecond image classification through direct processing of the optical waves impinging on the on-chip pixel array as they propagate through layers of neurons. In each neuron, linear computation is performed optically and the non-linear activation function is realized opto-electronically, allowing a classification time of under 570"‰ps, which is comparable with a single clock cycle of state-of-the-art digital platforms. A uniformly distributed supply light provides the same per-neuron optical output range, allowing scalability to large-scale PDNNs. Two-class and four-class classification of handwritten letters with accuracies higher than 93.8% and 89.8%, respectively, is demonstrated. Direct, clock-less processing of optical data eliminates analogue-to-digital conversion and the requirement for a large memory module, allowing faster and more energyÂ efficient neural networks for the next generations of deep learning systems.
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

Visible light triggers molecular machines to treat infections

Molecular machines that kill infectious bacteria have been taught to see their mission in a new light. The latest iteration of nanoscale drills developed at Rice University are activated by visible light rather than ultraviolet (UV), as in earlier versions. These have also proven effective at killing bacteria through tests on real infections.
scitechdaily.com

Breakthrough Takes Us a Step Closer to Real-World Terahertz Technologies

Scientists have discovered a new effect in two-dimensional conductive systems that promises improved performance of terahertz detectors. A recent physics discovery in two-dimensional conductive systems enables a new type of terahertz detector. Terahertz frequencies, which lie between microwave and infrared on the spectrum of electromagnetic radiation, could enable faster, safer, and more effective imaging technologies, as well as much higher speed wireless telecommunications. A lack of effective real-world devices has hampered these developments, but this new breakthrough brings us one step closer to these advanced technologies.
Nature.com

Measurement-induced quantum phases realized in a trapped-ion quantum computer

Many-body open quantum systems balance internal dynamics against decoherence and measurements induced by interactions with an environment1,2. Quantum circuits composed of random unitary gates with interspersed projective measurements represent a minimal model to study the balance between unitary dynamics and measurement processes3,4,5. As the measurement rate is varied, a purification phase transition is predicted to emerge at a critical point akin to a fault-tolerant threshold6. Here we explore this purification transition with random quantum circuits implemented on a trapped-ion quantum computer. We probe the pure phase, where the system is rapidly projected to a pure state conditioned on the measurement outcomes, and the mixed or coding phase, where the initial state becomes partially encoded into a quantum error correcting codespace that keeps the memory of initial conditions for long times6,7. We find experimental evidence of the two phases and show numerically that, with modest system scaling, critical properties of the transition emerge.
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

Direct sound printing is a potential game-changer in 3D printing

Most 3D printing methods currently in use rely either on photo (light)- or thermo (heat)-activated reactions to achieve precise manipulation of polymers. The development of a new platform technology called direct sound printing (DSP), which uses soundwaves to produce new objects, may offer a third option. The process is described...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Researchers identify alternative to lithium-based battery technology

Lithium-ion batteries are currently the preferred technology to power electric vehicles, but they're too expensive for long-duration grid-scale energy storage systems, and lithium itself is becoming more challenging to access. While lithium does have many advantages -- high energy density and capacity to be combined with renewable energy sources to...
HOUSTON, TX
Science Daily

Machine learning models: In bias we trust?

When the stakes are high, machine-learning models are sometimes used to aid human decision-makers. For instance, a model could predict which law school applicants are most likely to pass the bar exam to help an admissions officer determine which students should be accepted. These models often have millions of parameters,...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Science Daily

Newly discovered brain cell sheds light on the formation of memories

Researchers have long known that memory is represented by changes in the part of the brain called the hippocampus. One of the well-established changes in the hippocampus that has been associated with memory is the presence of so-called sharp wave ripples (SWR). These are brief, high-frequency electrical events generated in the hippocampus, and they are believed to represent a major event occurring in the brain in the so-called episodic memory. This type of memory refers to episodes that took place in the life of an individual, such as childhood memories, recollection of the first date with a partner or memory of an old cell phone number.
SCIENCE

