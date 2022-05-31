A new arrangement: Using quantum dots to quench the smallest ferrimagnetism

Deep neural networks with applications from computer vision to medical diagnosis1,2,3,4,5 are commonly implemented using clock-based processors6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14, in which computation speed is mainly limited by the clock frequency and the memory access time. In the optical domain, despite advances in photonic computation15,16,17, the lack of scalable on-chip optical non-linearity and the loss of photonic devices limit the scalability of optical deep networks. Here we reportÂ an integrated end-to-end photonic deep neural network (PDNN) that performs sub-nanosecond image classification through direct processing of the optical waves impinging on the on-chip pixel array as they propagate through layers of neurons. In each neuron, linear computation is performed optically and the non-linear activation function is realized opto-electronically, allowing a classification time of under 570"‰ps, which is comparable with a single clock cycle of state-of-the-art digital platforms. A uniformly distributed supply light provides the same per-neuron optical output range, allowing scalability to large-scale PDNNs. Two-class and four-class classification of handwritten letters with accuracies higher than 93.8% and 89.8%, respectively, is demonstrated. Direct, clock-less processing of optical data eliminates analogue-to-digital conversion and the requirement for a large memory module, allowing faster and more energyÂ efficient neural networks for the next generations of deep learning systems.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO