Rain chances for Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than some spotty showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, our weather looks to be mainly dry and quite hot for several days. In fact, Houston will soon experience its hottest stretch so far this year. Slight rain chance: a disturbance (click for radar) is...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A weak cold front moves in from the north Thursday, arriving in Houston in the afternoon. Along and ahead of this front, we expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, mainly between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. The key word is “scattered”, meaning many of...
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hurricane officially starts in June. It’s important to make sure that your house is prepared to withstand any storm. Researchers at the insurance institute for business & home safety (ibhs) are sharing important tips for how to strengthen and prepare homes to withstand these events.
On Wednesday’s show: On this first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season we present a special edition of Houston Matters with everything you need to get ready for whatever tropical weather the next six months may have in store for us. We talk with Matt Rosencrans of NOAA...
HOUSTON (KIAH) We made it to Friday and Maggie is live at the Houston Tattoo Arts Festival that kicks off today at NRG stadium. The Festival starts Friday, June 3rd and run till Sunday, June 5th. We will show you all the latest tattoo art and speak to artist from...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — On this first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center says the remnant low from Hurricane Agatha (which developed in the Pacific and hit South Mexico) is likely to gradually organize in the Gulf of Mexico. If it becomes a tropical storm, Alex would be its name.
The traditional Atlantic hurricane season starts this week. In the first of this three-part report, we look at the nation’s deadliest hurricane strike. In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was the Lone Star State’s fourth-largest city and had been the largest at one time. A program by the group Texas History Lessons says things back then were much different when dealing with tropical storms.
Good morning. Houston will enter a classic summertime pattern next week in which high pressure dominates. This will bring sunny skies and plenty of heat as we get deeper into June. But before this happens we’ll have a puncher’s chance of seeing some much needed rain today and Friday as a weak front sags into the region.
Texas is on the coast and at high risk for flooding. As sea levels continue to rise and glaciers keep getting warmer, cities on Texas’s Gulf Coast are in danger of rising sea levels. Corpus Christi, Galveston, and yes, even Houston could face severe climate issues if a large glacier melted.
HOUSTON, TX — (EINPresswire) — Comida casera is the unique and delicious home cooking of indigenous Mexican American families in south Texas and northeastern Mexico. Mexican rice is a staple of comida casera, and it is loved and enjoyed in every Texas Mexican American home, from Houston, to San Antonio, to McAllen, to Monterrey.
HOUSTON - Saving the streets of Houston may be as easy as turning on a few lights. However, getting that to actually happen could come at the expense of residents. FOX 26 spoke with a city leader who plans to make her district brighter in the name of safety. Councilwoman...
HOUSTON — For tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, including downloading Evacuation Route Maps and Zip Zone Maps, log on to h-gac.com. If it becomes necessary to evacuate residents during a hurricane, authorities will issue evacuation orders in a phased approach by zip code zone or "zip zone." Coastal residents should become familiar with which zip zone they reside in. Knowing your zone will help you better understand when and if you need to evacuate during a hurricane. It will also help you avoid unnecessary evacuation travel, thereby reducing highway congestion, easing overcrowding at local storm shelters, and boosting public safety.
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in June 2022. The official start of summer is near, which means there’s plenty of summertime fun for kids, adults and the young at heart. This month, we...
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Zoo is continuing to celebrate its centennial year by kicking off a summer mural series highlighting its history of local and global wildlife-saving work. The Zoo collaborated with artist GONZO247 and Houston Parks and Recreation Department to unveil the first completed mural at Tuffly Park featuring...
HOUSTON (CW39) With energy demand to reach highs this summer, and with the start of Hurrican season now in full swing, Texas energy provider CenterPoint Energy announcing it’s ready to keep customers power on. The Company says it has an extensive Emergency Operations Plan in place. It’s also asking...
