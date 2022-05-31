Rain chances for Houston

HOUSTON — For tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, including downloading Evacuation Route Maps and Zip Zone Maps, log on to h-gac.com. If it becomes necessary to evacuate residents during a hurricane, authorities will issue evacuation orders in a phased approach by zip code zone or "zip zone." Coastal residents should become familiar with which zip zone they reside in. Knowing your zone will help you better understand when and if you need to evacuate during a hurricane. It will also help you avoid unnecessary evacuation travel, thereby reducing highway congestion, easing overcrowding at local storm shelters, and boosting public safety.

2 DAYS AGO